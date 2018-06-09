Beyonce is giving us a peak into her sweet birthday celebration with Jay-Z – and even graced her fans with a rare message.

The "Lemonade" singer, who turned 37 on Tuesday, shared photos of herself and her rapper husband to Instagram Thursday.

One photo, which included a lengthy caption, shows Queen Bey slicing into a fruit-topped birthday cake as Jay-Z takes a video of her on his phone.

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it."

She continued, "This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive."

She signed off the message simply with her initial: "B"

Other photos include Beyonce looking stunning, as always, while posing on a boat in a pink crop top and matching long skirt.

And she shared a gallery of more photos, including one of her and Jay cuddling up together and a close-up of the cake (which says "Happy BDay Mrs. Carter") .

More: Fan rushes stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

More: Beyonce praised her 'FUPA' – here's what it is, and why fans are obsessed

More: A proud moment: Black women command the covers of 2018 September issues

See photos from Beyonce and Jay Z's OTR II tour

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com