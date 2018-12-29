The iconic ball in Times Square, New York, isn't the only thing dropping on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at some of the strange items dropping across the country:

1. Piñata drop in Passaic, New Jersey

For the first time, the town of Passaic will drop piñata from the tallest building in town — revelers below can enjoy music and an outdoor drinking restriction will be waved. But if you're hoping to start the new year out by beating goodies out of a piñata, there's some bad news: The piñata will only contain confetti.

2. Big Sartori Cheese Drop in Plymouth, Wisconsin

Wisconsinites will gather to watch a lit-up wedge of BellaVitano cheese drop at the family-friendly time of 10 p.m. The first 250 families get free cheese wedges from Sartori, the maker of BellaVitano.

The Big Cheese drop will be at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Photo courtesy Plymouth Arts Cen

3. 'The Bologna Ranger' in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

A sketch of The Bologna Ranger, whose likeness will be dropped at midnight along with the traditional bologna.

Submitted

Traditionally, the town of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has dropped roughly 200 pounds of Lebanon bologna on New Year's Eve in various forms. This year, however, the town has announced that it will drop a papier-mache mascot called "The Bologna Ranger," who will be holding a smaller amount of bologna.

4. Guitar drop in Memphis, Tennessee

Get ready to rock on Dec. 31 when Hard Rock Cafe Memphis rings in the new year with its annual New Year's Eve Guitar Drop. The theme is a roaring 20’s dance party, and a 10-foot guitar will drop at midnight.

5. PEEPS Chick drop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

A 400-pound PEEPS Chick will be dropped in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to ring in the New Year. The 4-feet, 9-inches tall, lit PEEPS drop is part of the annual PEEPSFEST, hosted by the maker of PEEPS, Just Born Quality Confections.