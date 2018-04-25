Bill Cosby pumps his fist in greeting as he arrives at court Wednesday, where jurors are expected to begin deliberating his fate.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault retrial wrapped their first day of deliberations shortly before 10 p.m. without reaching a verdict.

The jury began deliberating early Wednesday morning. Less than two hours later, jurors notified Judge Steven O'Neill that they had a question. And two hours after that, they asked to be reminded of facts in the case that both sides stipulated to, or agreed upon.

Judge O'Neill answered what he could. For the first question, the judge said the jurors had asked for the legal definition of consent. But because Pennsylvania does not, he told them the consent question could not be answered independently — only within the context of the charges.

“You have the legal definition of the crime (aggravated indecent assault)," he said. "If that definition does not contain the definition of consent, then the jury will decide what consent means to them.”

The stipulations, which O’Neill had read to the jury earlier during his jury instructions, included agreement on the authenticity of the telephone records presented at the trial as well as the authenticity of prior testimony by Cosby presented at the trial. After reconvening the court, Judge O’Neill re-read the stipulations to the jury.

But he couldn't help them with their second question: The jury asked for certain statements referred to during testimony by Marguerite Jackson, a Cosby witness who claimed accuser Andrea Constand spoke to her about framing a celebrity with false charges so she could sue him for money. But because she didn't testify about them directly, they were not entered into the testimony at the retrial. Because the jury only heard about them from the lawyers rather than reading them, the judge said he could not comply.

"It will be your recollection” of Jackson's statements that will be used during deliberations, he said.

Before the court closed down, jurors read back questions and answers with Cosby, specifically about his relationship with accuser Andrea Constand and interaction with her mother. Judge O'Neill said the jury will pick up at 9 a.m. Thursday, starting with the re-reading of Jackson's testimony.

What the law says about consent

Under Pennsylvania Statutes, Title 18, Section 3126, the complainant cannot consent to participate in a sexual encounter if s/he is unconscious, impaired by drugs or alcohol without aware of it (which Constand says she was), suffers from a mental disability, under the age of 13 (or16 if the defendant is more than four years older).

The same statute defines indecent assault as the defendant having indecent contact (but not intercourse) with the complainant or intentionally causing the victim to come into contact with seminal fluid, urine or feces for the purpose of arousing sexual desire in the complainant either through force, threat of force or incapacitation. Intercourse is what sets apart sexual assault from indecent assault.

The jury's questions might be a sign of a repeat at the retrial of what happened at Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last summer after that jury repeatedly asked O'Neill questions about definitions and asked to have portions of testimony read back to them. In the end, despite five days of deliberations, that jury was unable to reach a unanimous vote on any count and O'Neill declared a mistrial.

O'Neill's jury instructions set out what jurors can and can't take into account in deliberations, beginning with a primer on the general principles of law governing the case, including the concepts of "burden of proof" and "reasonable doubt." He explained each of the three aggravated indecent assault charges and told them they must consider each charge separately and individually.

He also cautioned them not to be swayed by the number of witnesses on either side and to disregard any references they heard at the retrial to the first trial.

"It is for you and you alone to decide the case based on the evidence," O'Neill said. "It is the jury that has the duty of deciding which testimony to believe ... Remember that two or more persons witnessing an incident may see or hear it differently."

In determining the credibility of the witnesses, he told the jury to "apply your common sense ...In short, did the testimony make sense?”

Should they become overwhelmed by the task ahead of them, the Cosby jurors can avail themselves of a therapy dog. Turks, a 5-year-old red fox Labrador, is usually called on to comfort children giving testimony at the Montgomery County Courthouse. However, she's been temporarily reassigned to boost the spirits of the jury, who have been sequestered from their family and friends for two weeks and counting. (In fact, Buzzfeed reports that the Cosby jury specifically requested her.)

What's different this time around?

For starters, the seven men and five women of this jury are weighing charges in the first big celebrity trial of the Me Too era. The age of reckoning for men accused of sexual misconduct began four months after the end of Cosby's first trial.

This time, prosecutors were allowed to call five other women to testify that Cosby drugged and violated them in episodes dating to the 1980s. One accuser asked him through tears, “You remember, don’t you, Mr. Cosby?”

Cosby’s lawyers, who contend the encounter was consensual, called a former friend of Constand to testify that Constand spoke of framing a high-profile person to sue and extract a big settlement.

None of that was allowed at Cosby’s streamlined first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year after deliberations totaling five days. Nor were jurors at the first trial told the amount of Cosby’s 2006 civil settlement with Constand: nearly $3.4 million, which defense lawyer Tom Mesereau on Tuesday called “one of the biggest highway robberies of all time.”

“I have never seen or heard of a retrial that was as different as this was from the first trial,” said former prosecutor-turned-defense lawyer Dennis McAndrews, who’s been in court following the retrial and is not associated with either side. “The prosecution now had multiple victims and the defense had the issue of money, which were powerful weapons for both sides.”

Can this jury come to an agreement?

The retrial jury faces the same choices as the first jury: Lacking any physical evidence of the alleged crime, do they believe "beyond a reasonable doubt" the stories told by Constand and the other women accusers, all of whom were subjected to aggressive cross-examination?

Or did the arguments of lawyers for Cosby raise reasonable doubt with even one juror? As at the first trial, Cosby did not have to take the stand and chose not to, as is the right of any defendant in a criminal proceeding in America.

If convicted, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

