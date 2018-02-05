In a first for Yale, the university rescinded the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby, as another wave of universities began yanking honors from the ex-TV icon-turned-convicted sex offender.

Yale announced Tuesday that the university's board of trustees had voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded Cosby in 2003.

The school's statement said it's committed to both "the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process," and that the decision was based on "clear and convincing evidence" introduced at Cosby's retrial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In addition to Yale and other universities rescinding honorary degrees, the Television Academy confirmed to USA TODAY Wednesday that Cosby's status in its Hall of Fame is under review in the wake of his criminal conviction last week. Before the guilty verdict, the Academy removed Cosby, who was inducted in 1992, from a listing of Hall of Fame honorees on its website.

Cosby was found guilty last week on all three counts and could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each, stemming from an encounter with former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

"The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded," the school said in its statement.

Cosby was afforded "due process" during the two-week trial and 12 hours of jury deliberations, the statement said.

"Yale is committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process. We reaffirm that commitment with our action today."

Yale's decision was notable because this is the first time it has rescinded an honorary degree since it was founded in 1701 in New Haven, Conn. The Ivy League private school is the third oldest in the U.S.

But immediately after the verdict, other universities, including Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; Boston College in Boston, and Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., did the same.

And on Friday, the day after the verdict, Cosby's alma mater, Temple University in Philadelphia, also revoked the honorary degree it bestowed on him. Cosby, who earned a bachelor degree from Temple in 1971, was a member of its board of trustees for 32 years until he resigned under fire in December 2014.

Even before the verdict, scores of colleges and universities around the country had revoked honorary degrees or scrubbed Cosby's name from buildings and scholarships, beginning in October 2014 when dozens of women began going public with allegations that Cosby drugged and/or raped them in episodes dating back to the mid-1960s.

All of these allegations were too old to prosecute; only Constand's allegations were pursued in criminal court thanks to Pennsylvania's unusually lengthy statute of limitations.

Contributing: The Associated Press

