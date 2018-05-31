Arizona #RedforEd teacher rally at state Capitol Anna Cicero, (center left) a teacher and school counselor at Mesa Public Schools, waves an Arizona flag, as Julie Cieniawski, (center right) a teacher at Scottsdale Unified School District, holds a sign at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018. 01 / 55 Anna Cicero, (center left) a teacher and school counselor at Mesa Public Schools, waves an Arizona flag, as Julie Cieniawski, (center right) a teacher at Scottsdale Unified School District, holds a sign at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018. 01 / 55

PHOENIX — Several red billboards across the Phoenix area have a message for Arizona teachers.

"Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom."

The Fort Worth Independent School District is recruiting local educators, weeks after the historic #RedForEd walkout attracted more than 50,000 protesters and impacted 850,000 students.

"It just shows what so many educators already know — that we are undervalued and underpaid in Arizona," Noah Karvelis, a #RedForEd and Arizona Educators Untied organizer, told The Arizona Republic.

Kirstie Rylon, a teacher with the Paradise Valley Unified School District, takes home $970.51 every two weeks. She brought a paycheck stub and W2 to prove it. #Red4Ed @azcentral pic.twitter.com/LRBYWOgGb8 — Cydney Henderson (@CydHenderson) May 2, 2018

One element on the five billboards across the Phoenix metro area distinctively stands out.

"Teacher starting salary at $52,000."

"That's nearly 20,000 (dollars) more than I made in my first year in Arizona," Karvelis said. "That's why we have a teacher crisis. ... People simply can't afford to teach here any longer."

The number shows the pay disparity between Arizona teachers and neighboring states. The frustration about low teacher pay and the desperate need for student funding led to the six-day #RedForEd walkout.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a state budget earlier this month that included nearly $273 million aimed at giving teachers pay raises. It came after nearly 13 hours of debate in the state House and Senate.

But the future of Arizona teachers remains unclear.

"Every year we lose incredible teachers to places like Fort Worth because we don't pay our teachers what they deserve," Karvelis added.

Dave Price, a social studies teacher at Mesa Public Schools, holds sign during a rally during the sixth day of the Arizona teacher walkout at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza near the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Today will likely be the final day of the walkout as Governor Ducey signed an education funding bill into law early Thursday morning.

The Fort Worth Independent School District started the campaign Monday with plans to keep the electronic billboards up for a month.

"Our goal isn't to steal teachers," Fort Worth school district spokesman Clint Bond told The Republic. "Our goal is to let people know there is another option."

The Forth Worth district did a similar campaign in Oklahoma earlier this month following the state’s own teacher protests and walkouts, which led to several new hires.

"We decided that was the kind of passion, dedication and commitment in the teachers we want to hire," Bond said when discussing the Oklahoma teacher walkouts.

Arizona is no different. Bond told The Republic that district officials weren't planning on recruiting in Phoenix until the historic rally took place.

"If you want to work where your dedication is appreciated and where you will have the tools needed to improve student achievement, then we want to talk with you," Forth Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner, who is a former Phoenix union leader said in a news release.

