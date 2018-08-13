Bobby Goodlatte's dad, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, has been in Congress for most of his life.

But with the elder Goodlatte retiring after this year, the younger Goodlatte wants to see that seat go to a Democrat instead of a Republican. He said Sunday that he'd donated the max to Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 6th congressional district.

"I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat," Bobby Goodlatte tweeted Sunday night. "I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this!"

The maximum donation is $2,700.

After his tweet received a lot of attention, he encouraged people to donate themselves.

Lewis is facing state delegate Ben Cline in the November midterms. Neither political campaign immediately returned a request for comment.

This isn't the first time Bobby Goodlatte has acknowledged that he has different political leanings than his father. Back in 2015, the topic came up during an interview about his vote pledging platform.

"I’ve been very wary about having my dad open doors for me in life," he told TechCrunch. "We’re starting from the exact opposite sides of the political spectrum.”

The younger Goodlatte did not immediately return a request for comment.

The elder Goodlatte has represented Virginia's 6th since 1993. During that time, he served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee from 2003 to 2007. He's now the chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

Goodlatte announced his retirement last November, right after the Virginia state elections.

"When we discussed the 2018 election, the conversation ended a little differently than in past years," he said at the time. "After much contemplation and prayer, we decided it was the right time for me to step aside and let someone else serve."

His seat is rated as "Solid Republican" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The congressman's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

