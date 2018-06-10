Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss

Jon Bon Jovi will headline two Norwegian cruise sailings in 2019. Here, he attends Scotch 80 Prime "Diving Into Hampton Water" Rose brunch at Palms Casino Resort on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/ WireImage

Add Jon Bon Jovi to the list of big-name musicians headlining a cruise.

The Grammy Award-winning rocker has signed on for two music cruises to take place in 2019 on Norwegian Cruise Line ships, the line announced this month.

The first of the sailings will take place April 12-16 on the 2,402-passenger Norwegian Jade sailing out of Miami. The ship will make a single call in Nassau, Bahamas.

The second voyage is scheduled for Aug. 26-30 aboard the 2,396-passenger Norwegian Pearl. The vessel will be sailing in the Mediterranean between Barcelona, Spain and Palma, Majorca.

Norwegian says Bon Jovi will perform on the pool decks of each of the ships along with the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band. He'll also host acoustic storyteller sets where cruisers can ask questions.

Also planned for the voyages are shows by other artists to be announced at a later date and other themed activities.

All passengers will receive an autographed event lithograph. Passengers in the first 400 cabins booked will be able to have a picture with Bon Jovi.

The voyages are being organized in partnership with Bon Jovi's Runaway Tours and music cruise planner Sixthman.

Fares for the Bahamas voyage start at $1,895 per person, based on double occupancy and not including taxes and fees. Fares for the Mediterranean voyage start at $2,221 per person.

More information is available at runawaytoparadise.com.

