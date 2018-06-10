Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss
At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line.
Delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line by shipbuilder Meyer Werft on April 19, 2018, Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high and more than 1,000 feet long. Norwegian Bliss
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Located on Deck 16, the main pool area of Norwegian Bliss is filled with lounge chairs lined up in rows in addition to the ship's two main pools.
The main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss also features a large screen overlooking that offers entertainment throughout the day.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
The Aqua Racer drops from Deck 20 of Norwegian Bliss to its main pool area on Deck 16.
The entryway to the Aqua Racer water slide on Deck 20.
The Aqua Racer ride swirls above a watery play area for kids.
A second water slide called Ocean Loops is located on the starboard side of Norwegian Bliss just across from the Aqua Racer water slide.
Located just steps away from one of the two pools on the main pool deck an outdoor bar called Surf.
The main pool deck also has a small bandstand where musicians play during the day.
A large metallic art piece depicting a polar bear on the main pool deck of Norwegian Bliss is a nod to its summer home in Alaska.
One of the two pools along the main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss.
Another outdoor lounge area called Spice H2O is located at the back of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 17.
The Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss has two large hot tubs.
Shaded lounge chairs for two also can be found at the Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss.
A covered bar area also is part of Spice H2O.
At night, Spice H2O transforms into a nightspot.
More lounge chairs and a hot tub are located toward the front of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 19.
A walk forward on the port side of Deck 19 brings passengers to another small area with lounge chairs.
Norwegian Bliss is the first cruise ship catering to the North American market to have a racing course on its top deck. .
The race track on Norwegian Bliss spreads over two levels and features electric go-carts.
The only other cruise ship with a race course on its top deck is Norwegian Joy, a sister ship to Norwegian Bliss that's dedicated to the Chinese market.
A private outdoor lounge area for passengers staying in Norwegian Bliss's Haven suites is located near the front of the ship on Deck 19.
Dubbed The Haven Courtyard Sun Deck, the private lounge area for passengers staying in Haven suites features private nooks with loungers.
The Haven Courtyard sun deck also has its own private hot tub.
At the very front of Deck 19 within the private Haven lounge area is a row of built-in teak stools overlooking the bow of the ship.
Another private sunning area at the top of Norwegian Bliss is the Vibe Beach Club.
The Vibe Beach Club has its own private bar.
The top deck of Norwegian Bliss also is home to a Laser Tag course that opens in the evenings.
Located near front of the ship on Deck 20, the laser tag course is open to the sky.
The interior of Norwegian Bliss features three decks of restaurants, bars and showrooms that are connected by a soaring oval space with stairways.
Atrium
Atrium bar
The Local Bar & Grill features a cozy bar along one wall.
Like many of Norwegian Cruise Line's recently built ships, Norwegian Bliss has a miniature bowling alley located just off The Local bar.
Racing games and other amusements line a wall near the bowling alley.
Norwegian Bliss is home to one of the largest casinos at sea, filled with table games and dozens of slot machines.
Sprawling across Deck 7, the casino on Deck 7 offers a large number of slot machines.
More slot machines line the hallways of Deck 7.
Located on Deck 7, the Skyline Bar is tied into the Bliss Casino complex.
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Maltings
Maltings
Maltings
Teppanyaki
Maltings
The Cellar
La Cucina
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse seating.
Food Republic
Food Republic
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa hair salon.
A pedicure station in the Mandara Spa.
Fitness center
Fitness center
Jon Bon Jovi will headline two Norwegian cruise sailings in 2019. Here, he attends Scotch 80 Prime "Diving Into Hampton Water" Rose brunch at Palms Casino Resort on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Add Jon Bon Jovi to the list of big-name musicians headlining a cruise. 

The Grammy Award-winning rocker has signed on for two music cruises to take place in 2019 on Norwegian Cruise Line ships, the line announced this month. 

The first of the sailings will take place April 12-16 on the 2,402-passenger Norwegian Jade sailing out of Miami. The ship will make a single call in Nassau, Bahamas. 

The second voyage is scheduled for Aug. 26-30 aboard the 2,396-passenger Norwegian Pearl. The vessel will be sailing in the Mediterranean between Barcelona, Spain and Palma, Majorca. 

RELATED:  Norwegian touts free flights to Hawaii cruises 

Norwegian says Bon Jovi will perform on the pool decks of each of the ships along with the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band. He'll also host acoustic storyteller sets where cruisers can ask questions. 

Also planned for the voyages are shows by other artists to be announced at a later date and other themed activities. 

All passengers will receive an autographed event lithograph. Passengers in the first 400 cabins booked will be able to have a picture with Bon Jovi.  

The voyages are being organized in partnership with Bon Jovi's Runaway Tours and music cruise planner Sixthman. 

Fares for the Bahamas voyage start at $1,895 per person, based on double occupancy and not including taxes and fees. Fares for the Mediterranean voyage start at $2,221 per person. 

More information is available at runawaytoparadise.com.

Photos: New and upgraded spaces on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Cruise Line's 2,402-passenger Norwegian Jade received a major makeover in dry dock in March 2017 that included an overhaul of many of the ship's public areas.
Every cabin on Norwegian Jade received an top-to-bottom makeover during an overhaul of the ship in dry dock.
The Cagney's steakhouse on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jade was expanded with more seating during a recent overhaul of the ship in dry dock.
Also getting a refurbishment during the recent makeover of Norwegian Jade was the ship's Italian eatery La Cucina.
The new look for Brazilian steakhouse Modern Churrascaria.
The new Sugarcane Mojito Bar on Norwegian Jade.
Among eateries getting a refurbishment during the recent makeover of Norwegian Jade were its Teppanyaki restaurant.
Jasmine Garden, a no-extra-charge eatery on Norwegian Jade, received a new look during the recent makeover of the ship.
New on Norwegian Jade is an O'Sheehan's Bar and Grill.
The 2,402-passenger Norwegian Jade
Photos: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on their ships
One of the biggest trends in cruising in recent years has been the proliferation of giant and colorful "hull art" on the hulls of ships. Here, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest vessels, the 3,963-passenger Norwegian Getaway.
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural with swirling motifs and a giant mermaid as well as tropical palm trees and pelicans. It was designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
Norwegian Cruise Line was a pioneer in adding flamboyant designs to the hulls of its ships. It first played with the concept in 2002 on its then-new Norwegian Dawn.
Norwegian Dawn's colorful hull art, which runs the entire length of the ship, was designed by the London firm SMC Design. All Norwegian ships that have come out since have featured similarly colorful hull art, and the line has retroactively added hull art to older vessels, too.
Hull art on Norwegian ships has gotten ever more elaborate in recent years, with the line's newest vessels featuring designs by well-known artists. The hull of the two-year-old Norwegian Escape has a design with a giant merlin and other ocean wildlife created by noted Jamaican ocean conservationist and marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey.
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
Yes, those are giant red-and-orange lips on the front of a cruise ship. German line Aida Cruises has made the multi-deck-high lips on its ship hulls a signature. Aida is credited with starting the hull art trend way back in the 1990s.
Other Aida ships with the giant, colorful lips include AIDAbella, which debuted in 2008. On some Aida ships, the lips take up more than 1,600 square feet of space.
Getting those giant red-and-orange lips onto Aida Cruises ships isn't easy. Here, the hull art being applied to the AIDAprima, which entered service in 2016.
One line that is just dipping its toe into the hull art trend is Princess Cruises. Princess's new Majestic Princess, unveiled in early 2017, was the line's first ship with hull art, and the line now is adding hull art to other vessels such as the Royal Princess.
As seen here on Royal Princess, the new Princess hull art is a larger-than-life version of the line's stylized, blue-and-white "seawitch" logo.
Until recently, Royal Princess (shown here in 2013) and other Princess ships were almost devoid of hull markings. The line was known for ship exteriors with a clean white look.
From the front, the Princess seawitch design has a bold, geometric look at can be seen from miles away. Princess is adding the design to ships one-by-one as they undergo previously schedule overhauls in dry dock.
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
The British flag isn't the only flag that adorns a cruise ship. Norwegian Cruise Line's U.S.-flagged, Hawaii-based Pride of America has a stylized stars-and-stripes across its hull.
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
You might say that Mediterranean ferry cruise company Moby Lines has gone "loony" with its hull designs. The hulls of the company's six cruise ferries and five fast cruise ferries feature Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.
Also playing with hull art, albeit in a fairly modest form, is start-up line Virgin Voyages. As seen in this artist's drawing, the company's first vessel (due in 2020) will have a giant mermaid with the Virgin flag on its hull.
One major line that has eschewed the hull art trend is Carnival -- a surprise, perhaps, given the company is known for some of the most outrageous interior decor at sea. Carnival's ships feature an almost plain white hull design, with the only decoration being two modest red stripes.
Also sticking with a minimalist look in hull design is Germany-based luxury line Hapag-Lloyd, which is known for some of the world's most upscale vessels. Here, the line's recently unveiled Europa 2, which features the line's signature blue-and-orange line along its hull.
Another line that has taken a relatively minimalist approach to hull decoration is Royal Caribbean. Over the past decade, Royal Caribbean has begun painting the lower part of its ship hulls a baby blue color that offers a tad of contrast with the white superstructure above.
The baby blue color that Royal Caribbean has begun using on its ship hulls covers the portion of the vessels below the lifeboat deck. Here, the line's 2014-built Quantum of the Seas soon after it was first painted at a shipyard in Germany.
At least one ship currently at sea has hull art that seems decidedly out of place, until you know the back story. The 2,004-passenger Norwegian Sky is adorned with Hawaiian leis, which don't seem to fit its current assignment sailing to Cuba out of Miami. The design dates back to the middle of the last decade, when the vessel sailed in Hawaii as the Pride of Aloha.
No other line has as many ships with elaborate hull art as Norwegian Cruise Line. Here, the 2010-built Norwegian Epic, which features hull art designed by the line's in-house design team. It remains the only Norwegian ship whose hull art was designed in-house.
The hull art on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Sun is notable in that it extends all the way up the side of the ship almost to the top deck. Playing off the ship's name, the design is of a stylized sun.
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the built-for-the-Chinese-market Norwegian Joy, features hull art designed to resonate in its assigned home ports of Shanghai and Beijing. Created by Chinese artist Tan Ping, it features a mythical red phoenix that has been found in Chinese art for centuries.
Perhaps the most garish of Norwegian's hull designs (some might say) are the ones adorning the line's Jewel Class ships. Here, the Norwegian Pearl, which features an undulating string of giant, jewel-toned pearls.
Another artist who has created an art piece for a ship hull is Peter Max. He designed a giant artwork with New York motifs for Norwegian Cruise Line's 2013-built Norwegian Breakaway. The ship initially was based in New York.
Seen from the front, Norwegian Breakaway's hull is awash in sky blue.
Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship, Norwegian Bliss, will feature images of marine mammals created by marine artist Wyland (shown here in an artist's drawing). Scheduled to debut in April, the ship will be deployed in Alaska during the summer.
The public got its first glimpse of the Wyland-created hull art for Norwegian Bliss on Feb. 19, 2018 when the still-under-construction ship was floated out from a building dock at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
What's next for hull art at Norwegian Cruise Line? The line has been mum so far on its plans for its next new ship, Norwegian Encore, due in 2019. Artist's drawings of the vessel released by the line show a blank canvas.
Another look for cruise ship exteriors that remains popular is the combination of a darkly painted hull with a white superstructure. It's a traditional look that appeals to lines such as Holland America that are steeped in history. Here, Holland America's newest ship, the 2,650-passenger Koningsdam.
The tradition of painting a hull a dark color is a throwback to the era of coal-powered steamship travel. Ship historians say passenger ships of the steamship era were outfitted with darkly colored hulls to hide the coal dust that would inevitably cover the areas where coal was loaded onto vessels.
In addition to Holland America, lines that have stuck to darkly colored hulls to evoke vessels of old include Disney Cruise Line. Here, Disney's recently revamped Disney Wonder, which was designed to mimic the elegant lines of 20th century ocean liners.
The dark hulls of Holland America and Disney ships evoke the similar look of such iconic ocean liners as Cunard's original Queen Mary. Built in the 1930s and long retired, it survives as a hotel and museum in Long Beach, Calif.
Cunard has continued the tradition of dark-hulled ships with its latest vessels. Here, the line's current flagship, Queen Mary 2.
Another line that is going dark and solid with its hull decoration is Celebrity Cruises. Here, an artist's drawing of the line's soon-to-debut Celebrity Edge, which will feature a dark blue hull.
A twist on the tradition of darkly colored hulls is the new look for ships in the fleet of British line Marella Cruises, which until October was called Thompson Cruises. The hull decoration for the line's ships now features a mix of solid dark blue and baby blue colors that swirl along the side of the vessels.
One segment of the cruise world that hasn't jumped on the hull art trend is the luxury segment. Many luxury lines such as Seabourn Cruise Line go with a clean white look for their ship exteriors. Here, Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore.
Luxury line Silversea Cruises also favors an all-white exterior for its ships (with the exception of its small expedition vessels). Here, the line's new Silver Muse.
Even some river cruise lines have jumped on the hull art trend. Here, a vessel operated by German line A-Rosa on the Danube River that features a large painted rose on its hull.
Like Germany's Aida Cruises, A-Rosa also has splashed big red lips on the bow of it ships. The lips appear to hold the line's signature rose.
While the ships operated by market leader Viking River Cruises don't feature hull art, they do have two openings at their front that makes them look like they have eyes.
One place you won't find hull art is on the gingerbread-like riverboats of the American Queen Steamboat Co. Maybe the vessels themselves are art enough.
