Boston Dynamics has wowed the internet in recent years with its impressive robots. They've also, depending on your affinity for movies like "Terminator," have terrified.

Today, the company's latest YouTube video is here to put a smile on your face. Behold, "UpTown Spot."

Starring the company's SpotMini four-legged robot, the animatronic dog can be seen getting down to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." And the robot has some moves, busting out a smooth two-step, twerking and even pulling out the "Running Man."

The video is quite the contrast to the company's YouTube posting last week, which featured its Atlas two-legged robot doing a few impressive, terrifying parkour moves to climb a platform. That video currently has over 4.7 million views and over 17,000 comments, a number of which are simply lamenting the inevitable, forthcoming robot apocalypse.

If the robots are, indeed, going to take over, at least we now know they can also bust a move.

