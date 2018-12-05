Brooklyn Nine-Nine has lost one of its best chances at salvation.

The critically acclaimed Andy Samberg comedy, canceled Thursday after five seasons at Fox, is considered a candidate for revival by another network or streaming service. NBC, Netflix and TBS are thought to be potential homes.

Hulu was considered one of the likelier possible landing places, because it carries reruns of the entire series. However, the streaming service isn't going to become the home to new episodes, according to an executive familiar with the streaming service's decision but not authorized to speak publicly.

TVLine first reported the Hulu decision Friday.

More: ABC cancels 'Designated Survivor,' 'Quantico'; 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' could resurface

More: Which network TV series are returning, nearly dead or in limbo? Check out the complete list

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end its fifth season — and, if things stand, its entire run — with the May 20 episode, which will feature the wedding of police colleagues Jake (Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero).

The series is owned by NBC Universal, which may have hurt its chances of being renewed on Fox.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Many fans took to Twitter to object to the cancellation, including a famous one, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote, "I only watch like 4 things; this is one of the things."

Save Our Shows 2018: Which network series are 'on the bubble'? Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31 Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com