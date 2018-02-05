FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Zachary Cruz was initially arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the school where his older brother is accused of killing 17 people on Valentine's Day.

He received six months probation after pleading no contest.

Now Cruz, 18, is back in custody for driving a vehicle without a valid driver's license and for being within 25 feet of a parking lot at Park Vista Community High School on April 28.

The terms of his probation include remaining one mile away from Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School and to not be present at any other school unless enrolled.

Both brothers shared the same biological mother but had different fathers. They were adopted at very young ages by Roger and Lynda Cruz, who moved them into their Parkland home. Lynda Cruz died in November and their father died some years earlier.

Nikolas Cruz faces multiple charges, including 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

