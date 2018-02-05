Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen On Broadway." He will get a special Tony Award.

Bruce Springsteen’s Springsteen on Broadway, which will receive a “special award” at the upcoming Tony Awards, is scheduled to run through Dec. 15 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The question is what happens after December.

Springsteen’s camp said that there will be no more extensions at the Kerr. So, will Springsteen on Broadway tour theaters here in the states, or perhaps make a run on London’s West End?

Perhaps neither. Springsteen manager and Springsteen on Broadway co-producer Jon Landau suggested to Pollstar that the run at the Kerr will be it when asked about “future” presentations of the show.

“Springsteen on Broadway’ is just a magical matchup of performance, writing and venue,” said Landau in an article posted Monday. “Once you see it on Broadway, it’s hard to imagine seeing it anywhere else. None of us who have been involved are at all surprised — it was that good from the first time Bruce rehearsed it.”

If it’s hard to imagine seeing it anywhere else, then it sounds like Landau and Springsteen aren’t thinking about staging it anywhere else. That would make for a total of 236 shows in mre than a year, from October 2017 to December 2018.

What would come next? Springsteen has an unreleased solo album, and the E Street Band is ready to go whenever he is.

After the Kerr run, “we’ll talk about what’s next,” said Stevie Van Zandt. “I think we got one more tour in us at least, 2019, 2020. I think it will happen.”

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Tuesday that Springsteen on Broadway will receive a “special award.” Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. referred to the music play as a “theatergoing experience of extraordinary dimensions” in the nomination announcement.

John Leguizamo is getting a special award, too. The awards will air June 10 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are the hosts.

Springsteen does not have a performance that night.

