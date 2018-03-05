Bill Cosby and wife Camille Cosby arrive at Montgomery County Courthouse on April 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

Camille Cosby, Bill Cosby's wife of 54 years, excoriated his accusers, prosecutors, media "lynch mobs" and "mob justice" Thursday in the first official statement from the Cosby household since the ex-TV icon was found guilty of sexual assault one week ago.

"Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking,

unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law," Camille Cosby said in a three-page statement issued early Thursday and emailed by Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt.

"This is mob justice, not real justice.This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country."

In her statement, Camille Cosby invoked the Constitution, likened her husband to martyred Emmett Till and other black men falsely accused of rape by white women, declared that accuser Andrea Constand and dozens of other Cosby accusers lied, and blamed all his troubles on the media with their "frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof."

"I firmly believe (Constand's) recent testimony during trial was perjured; as was shown at trial, it was unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions," Camille Cosby's statement said.

“Twelve honorable people — a jury of Cosby’s peers — have spoken. There is nothing more that needs to be said,” said Dolores Troiani, Constand’s lawyer, in a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

Camille Cosby said media coverage of her husband since the fall of 2014 has violated the "Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury. Bill Cosby was labeled as guilty because the media and accusers said so…period."

She also called for a "criminal" investigation of the prosecution team led by Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney Kevin Steele.

"This is a homogeneous group of exploitive and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life," her statement said. "If they can do this to Mr. Cosby, they can do so to anyone."

There was no immediate reaction from Steele's office.

Camille Cosby, 74, was little seen and rarely heard from during her husband's two trials on charges of aggravated indecent assault stemming from an encounter with Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby's wife issued only one public statement defending her husband after dozens of women began coming forward in October 2014 to accuse Cosby, 80, of drugging and/or raping them in episodes dating back to the mid-1960s.

She appeared at the first trial last year once, and at the two-week retrial for the closing statement of her husband's defense team.

Bill Cosby is now a convicted sexual offender, confined to their suburban Philadelphia estate with a GPS monitoring device, and awaiting a pre-sentencing assessment as a "sexually violent predator." He could receive 10 years in prison on each count. His sentencing is expected in about 70 days.

He has said nothing publicly since he was convicted on April 26.

