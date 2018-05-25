Canadian police were hunting for two suspects Friday, after a bomb exploded in a suburban restaurant in Toronto, wounding 15 people.

Paramedics said three of the victims suffered "critical blast injuries," Canadian broadcaster CBC reported. Paramedic Joe Korstanje said others were lightly hurt.

Police in Peel Region, Ontario, said two men set off an “improvised explosive device” just after 10:30 p.m. local time Thursday at the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the blast.

Police tweeted pictures of the suspects, who both had their faces covered. The plaza where the restaurant is located was sealed off on Friday.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

