CANNES, France – Iranian director Asghar Farhadi used his platform at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday to urge his own government to let a colleague attend the same event.

Farhadi, who opened the Cannes festival Tuesday night with his first Spanish-language film, Everybody Knows, used the last moments of his press conference, seated next to his stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, to send a message to officials back home in Iran.

Farhadi underscored the importance that fellow Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose film Three Faces is also screening in competition in Cannes, be allowed to come.

“I spoke to him yesterday,” Farhadi said. “I have great respect for his work and continue to hope he will be able to come." He called it "a very strange feeling for me to be able to be here whereas he cannot be here. This is something I have difficulty living with. It’s wonderful that he’s continued his work in the face of such adversity.”

Panahi was sentenced to a 20-year travel ban by the Iranian government after being found guilty by authorities of committing “propaganda against the Islamic Republic."

Three Faces is set to debut in Cannes on May 13.

Farhadi earned worldwide press last year for boycotting the Oscars during Donald Trump’s travel ban (his acclaimed film, The Salesman, went on to win best foreign film).

The director says Panahi deserves the same experience he enjoyed at Cannes, to watch his film with the live festival audience.

