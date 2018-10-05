Carey Mulligan flew to the French seaside to promote her new film, 'Wildlife,' at the Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, France -- There's one thing that Carey Mulligan always does at Cannes Film Festival.

“Drink too much,” she laughs. Rosé, a drink akin to water around the Palais de Festivals? “No, tequila. I’m such an idiot,” the 32-year-old groans. “You know, I’ve got two kids now so I never get to do anything.”

Mulligan gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, last fall and she and musician husband Marcus Mumford (who married in 2012) also have a two-year-old daughter, Evelyn. She was back on the job a few months later, and has been working on various project since.

Mulligan flew in to the South of France this week to premiere Wildlife, a 1950s Montana-set film in which she plays a struggling housewife whose husband (Jake Gyllenhaal) can’t keep a job. The film, told largely from their teen son’s (Ed Oxenbould) anxious perspective, is directed by Paul Dano, and co-written by Dano and Zoe Kazan.

“I was so excited last night because we’re all friends, we’ve known each other forever. So it’s so fun to be together – this is so fun, let’s party. And then of course today, it’s all crashing down around me,” she jokes.

Mum's night out! Carey Mulligan debuted 'Wildfire' at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday night alongside director/writer Paul Dano and writer Zoe Kazan.

Wildlife premiered out of competition on Wednesday night as part of Critics’ Week, which celebrates director’s first and second films. The film also marks Mulligan’s fourth time at Cannes, having been here previously with The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

But she has a new approach. “In the past, I kind of regret not just having fun," she says. "I took it all a bit seriously in the beginning of my career and was very worried and self-aware."

In Wildlife, Mulligan plays Jeanette, a woman driven to an affair with an older, more stable car salesman and must decide if she’ll break from an unsatisfying marriage.

“What I identified with most with this character was more to do with that fear of time passing and that feeling of whiplash where you suddenly realize that your twenties are gone,” the British actress says.

"I feel very lucky to be very happy with my life as it’s panned out so far, but you do occasionally hear a song that you listened to at 19 and think, 'God, I remember sitting in a car and it felt like yesterday -– and now a decade has passed by.' And I think that’s what Jeanette’s going through, that realization that she’ll never be 21 again."

Another change in this year's festival? Mulligan says she's noticed subtle differences in how women are being treated. In response to the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, Cannes has set up a harassment hotline and is providing childcare for mothers.

“It used to drive me mad, how whenever I had my photo taken they’d say, ‘Now give me a nice smile.’ (Screw) off. I don’t want to give you a nice smile," she says. "They never ask the boys to do a nice smile. I’ve noticed actually since I’ve got in no one’s done that. Even that is a slight shift in consciousness.”

This June, she’s packing up the homestead and reviving her one-woman West End show, Girls & Boys, in New York.

The vocally intensive play originally debuted in London this past February. “I was in pieces by the end," she recalls. "My son was only about five months when I went back to work on that and I was so knackered. So I went it really tired and I was panicked that I couldn’t do it. And doing a monologue is such a weird thing because you have no one to play with so you’re just on your own…but the writing is so extraordinary I can’t not do it again.”

Wildlife will hit theaters this coming October.

