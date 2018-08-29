Hardee's Froot Loops inspired mini doughnuts

Hardee's

If you follow your nose to a Carl's Jr., or Hardee's, you can find a fun new breakfast item: Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

The miniature donuts, inspired by the Kellogg's cereal, are available at the restaurant chains across the U.S. starting Wednesday. They come in five vibrant colors – red, yellow, purple, green and blue – and taste just like their even smaller cereal counterparts.

A five-pack of the mini-donuts costs $1.99 and they will be available for a limited time. (No word yet on the cut-off date from the chains' parent company CKE Restaurants.)

We haven't gotten to taste them yet, but there are some early results from a few Froot Loops mini-donuts tasters. "They smell and taste EXACTLY like real Froot Loops. It's kind of insane,” said Madison Flager, who wrote about them for food site Delish.com.

Crystal Ro, an editor at BuzzFeed, said once she smelled them, she was transported back to her childhood. "They smell and taste exactly like the real thing — in, like, baked good form — and my elementary-school self would’ve gobbled all of these down in like two seconds," she said in a BuzzFeed taste test. "But, as an adult who is constantly having teeth problems (don’t @ me, it’s genetic), I had to stop myself after one."

We trust everything @BuzzFeed says including this glowing review of our new Froot Loops Mini Donuts https://t.co/8SDhtLpbJw — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) August 29, 2018

In his YouTube review, Peep THIS Out channel host Ian Keiner said, "That familiar strong Front Loop aroma is matched with the exact same type of feeling as having a whole bunch of Froot Loops in your mouth."

This new breakfast incarnation is just the latest food mash-up in an escalating fast food competition to attract those with the munchies.

Dunkin' Donuts new $2 Dunkin' Run menu, announced about a month ago, includes Donut Fries, five slices of slightly, crispy donut dough, served warm sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders, two chicken pieces coated with sweet waffle batter.

Dunkin' Donut launches five new snacks for Dunkin' Run menu.

Dunkin Donuts

Cinnabon has created an ice cream sandwich with Carvel ice cream in between two swirled churro swirls (available at select Cinnabon bakeries featuring Carvel).

Breakfast cereals have served as the jumping off point for many concoctions, too. Burger King has served shakes made with Froot Loops and Lucky Charms cereals in the past. And Ben & Jerry's has previously offered ice creams that taste like the milk leftover in cereals including Froot Loops.

Steak 'n Shake currently has a Froot Loops specialty milkshake and 7-Eleven has a Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries Slurpee for a limited time.

Celebrate #7ElevenDay the right way. Get yourself a FREE small Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries™ Slurpee today at 7-Eleven from 11am-7pm. And don’t forget you can purchase a Crunch Berries® On-The-Go cereal pouch too! pic.twitter.com/8sp2gb2QnB — Cap'n Crunch (@RealCapnCrunch) July 11, 2018

Want to try the Froot Loops Mini Donuts? To find a location near you visit carlsjr.com and hardees.com.

