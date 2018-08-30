Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

"Ocean's Eight" is out on DVD this Tuesday.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Ocean’s 8” is out on Tuesday. The film stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, who gathers an all-female crew for a heist at the yearly Met Gala. The film, which USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt gave ★★★ out of four, also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

TV

Tune in: "American Horror Story" returns to FX this Wednesday at 10 EDT/PDT. The eighth season, "Apocalypse," brings together characters and plots from the first and third seasons of the anthology show, "Murder House" and "Coven." Fan favorite Jessica Lange returns, playing Constance, her character from the series' first season. Also starring this season are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd and Joan Collins.

L to R: "Snatch" stars Rupert Grint, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Pasqualino

STREAMING

Watch: “Snatch” returns to Sony Crackle on Thursday. Season 2 finds the Hill Gang on vacation when suddenly they find themselves in the fictional town of San Toledo, Spain, where everything quickly goes awry. The series stars Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Phoebe Dynevor and Dougray Scott.

Carrie Underwood's latest album "Cry Pretty" is out Friday.

MUSIC

Listen: Carrie Underwood releases new album “Cry Pretty” on Friday. The singer released the title single in April and performed it a few days later at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Underwood will hit the road in May for The Cry Pretty Tour 360.

Richie Merritt (as White Boy Rick, right) and Matthew McConaughey (as Richard Wershe Sr.) star in "White Boy Rick."

FILM

Go to: "White Boy Rick" hits theaters nationwide Friday. The film tells the story of teen Ricky Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) who in the 1980s was the youngest person ever to become an informant for the FBI. The film also stars Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Eddie Marsan and Bruce Dern.

