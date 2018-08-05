CANNES, France – Jury president Cate Blanchett made one thing clear as Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday.

The female filmmakers in competition this year aren't there because of the Me Too movement.

"There are several women in competition," Blanchett told the crowd at the opening news conference for the festival, which runs through May 19. "They are not there because of their gender. They are there because of the quality of their work. We will assess them as filmmakers, as we should."

Still, just three of the 21 films competing for the top Palme d'Or prize this year at Cannes are directed by women. Only one female filmmaker, Jane Campion, has ever won the Palme.

Meet the five female members of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury: Burundian singer Khadja Nin (from left), French actress Léa Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart.

Surrounded by jury members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, French actress Léa Seydoux, director Denis Villeneuve, French writer Robert Guediguian, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev and Burundian singer Khadja Nin, Blanchett acknowledged the low ratio. "Would I like to see more women in competition? Absolutely."

On Monday, festival director Thierry Frémaux pledged that the festival would improve the male-to-female ratios of its selection committees, name more women as jury president and, in the future, select more films directed by women. This Saturday, 100 women will walk the red carpet in a symbolic gesture to "affirm their presence," Fremaux said — including the female jury members.

But the shadow of Harvey Weinstein still loomed large as the festival began. At least two women have alleged the disgraced movie mogul raped or sexually harassed them at Cannes. This year, the festival has set up a hotline for sexual harassment victims, along with child care for mothers.

Members of the jury said they hoped Me Too becomes more than a trend in the film industry.

"It’s a movement," Villeneuve said. "I’m always depressed by how we judge (these things) by a three-month period."

Added Blanchett: "For profound, lasting change to occur, it needs to take place through specific actions, not through generalizations. ... It’s addressing the gender gap and the racial diversity and the equality and the way we make our work.”

But she scoffed when asked whether the glitz of the festival overshadows such movements. "Being attractive doesn’t preclude being intelligent," she said. "This is by its very nature a glamorous, spectacular festival. ... Full of joie de vivre, full of good humor."

Only one question alluded to Netflix pulling its five films after the festival refused to allow them to play in competition.

Asked why films still matter, DuVernay had this to say: "Whether it’s in a theater or not, it’s still film. Film is a story told by a filmmaker. And the way that film is presented to the audience doesn’t have bearing on whether or not it is a film. It’s a time of great flexibility."

DuVernay added, with a laugh, that she looked forward to debating the topic with theatrical traditionalists such as co-juror Villeneuve.

