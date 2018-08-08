Max Joseph director and co-screenwriter of "We Are Your Friends," poses at the premiere of the film on Aug. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Max Joseph, co-host of MTV's "Catfish," is leaving the show after seven seasons.

He announced the news in a statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying the show will continue "going strong" without him as he pursues his filmmaking career.

"The time has come, sadly, for me to move on from 'Catfish.' Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life," he wrote. "For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it."

He continued, "Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that's to come– for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show."

Co-host Nev Schulman confirmed the news on his Twitter account, expressing his love for his partner-in-crime of the past six years and helping promote his film work.

It is with a very heavy heart, that all of us at the #catfish family say goodbye to @maxjoseph - Good luck Max, love you brother. pic.twitter.com/is2b4PDOsd — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 8, 2018

"Working with Max on 'Catfish' has been a blast. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood," he wrote. "As sad as I am that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart ... If you don't already know about Max's amazing projects as a filmmaker, check out his website maxjoseph.com."

Joseph directed and co-wrote the 2015 film "We Are Your Friends," which starred Zac Efron. He has also written and directed several short films.

"Catfish" follows Schulman and Joseph as they uncover the true identities of people's online love interests. Some end up being who they say they are, while others are "catfish," or someone who poses or disguises themselves as someone else.

Joseph's last episode of "Catfish" will air Aug. 22.

USA TODAY has reached out to MTV for comment.

