CHICAGO — The soulful eyes.

The instinctual compassion.

Any dog lover will tell you – there’s simply nothing like the soothing effect of spending a little time with a four-legged furball.

Meet Hatty.

Facebook/Cook County State Attorney's Office

She’s an adorable, two-year-old black lab – and she loves her job.

Hatty just joined the Cook County State Attorney’s office, where she’s responsible for bringing a bit of comfort to some of Chicago’s most vulnerable people.

Her ‘clients’ are children and adults who have all been directly affected by sexual assault or domestic violence.

Hatty was trained by inmates at a prison in southwestern Illinois before being officially sworn in – and she’s going to be a busy girl.

The state attorney’s office expects her to take on 150–200 cases a year.

