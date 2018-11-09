Behind the scenes: Boeing's Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina

Boeing expects China to buy 7,690 new airplanes in the next 20 years as demand in both the leisure and business markets expands in the world’s most populous nation.

Boeing’s estimate of China’s aviation appetite was included in the company’s “2018 China Current Market Outlook” that looks at forward demand there. The projection is a 6.2 percent increase over Boeing’s projection from 2017.

"The growth in China can be attributed to the country's growing middle class, which has more than tripled in the last 10 years and is expected to double again in the next 10," Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes' vice president of marketing, said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

China has become a top battleground market for Boeing and its European rival Airbus, each of which is hoping to win the bulk of that nation’s demand for new commercial jetliners.

The 7,690 airplanes that Boeing expects China to purchase between now and 2037 would be worth more than $1 trillion, according to the jet maker.

“China is currently the world’s second-largest airplane market and will become the largest market in the world over the next 10 years,” Boeing spokesman Todd Kelley added in a statement to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog.

Of the planes in Boeing’s China forecast, more than 6,000 – about 75 percent of the expected total – are expected to be for single-aisle aircraft typically used for short- and medium-haul flights. Boeing projects the remaining 1,620 aircraft orders from China to be for widebody jets.

If the forecast holds, that figure would triple the number of widebody planes currently in the fleet of Chinese airlines, according to Reuters.

However, there is one looming dark cloud for Boeing in its efforts secure its share of China's future aircraft demand.

Bloomberg News notes that while "Boeing has maintained a narrow lead over Airbus in the Asian country, ... that edge may be at risk if China were to include commercial aircraft in its retaliatory tariff measures against the U.S."

