China’s military is “likely training for strikes” against the United States and its allies, according to a Pentagon report.

The annual Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2018 report to Congress, published Thursday, also said China’s air force "has been re-assigned a nuclear mission."

“Over the last three years, the PLA (China’s People’s Liberation Army) has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against U.S. and allied targets,” the report said.

"The deployment and integration of nuclear capable bombers would, for the first time, provide China with a nuclear 'triad' of delivery systems dispersed across land, sea, and air."

The report said China is “willing to employ coercive measures – both military and non-military – to advance its interests and mitigate opposition from other countries.”

Chinese authorities didn't immediately comment on the document, which was published as the U.S. and China prepare to resume stalled talks after the two nations imposed steep tariffs on each others’ exports.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday it accepted an invitation for a delegation from the country to visit the U.S. for the discussions later this month.

