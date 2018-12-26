Coming soon to Las Vegas: Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and other big-name concerts
01 / 20
Lady Gaga is performing a string of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM resort beginning Dec. 28, 2018.
02 / 20
Lady Gaga
03 / 20
Rock band Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019.
04 / 20
Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019.
05 / 20
Gwen Stefani performs at her "Just a Girl'' show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
06 / 20
The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6.
07 / 20
Britney Spears at the announcement of her new concert residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Shows begin Feb. 13, 2019.
08 / 20
Celine Dion performs during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
09 / 20
Celine Dion has had a long running show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
10 / 20
Rock band Chicago returns to The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas for an 8 show engagement on Feb. 8.
11 / 20
Elton John ended a long running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. He performed 450 shows.
12 / 20
James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019.
13 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum begins a residency at The Palms Casino Resort in February 2019.
14 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum begin a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in February 2019.
15 / 20
Mariah Carey began her second residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. Shows continue in 2019.
16 / 20
Mariah Carey performs during a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
17 / 20
Country music stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows continue through December 2018.
18 / 20
The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6.
19 / 20
Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019.
20 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced their first Las Vegas residency. It begins in February 2019 at The Palms Casino Resort.

Santa's gift to one lucky casino-goer this Christmas Eve? A $1 million jackpot!

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas shared the news via Twitter, congratulating the lucky, unnamed winner.

"Santa came early," the hotel and casino tweeted on Monday. "Congrats to one lucky guest who won $1,023,743 on her 960th spin while playing Wheel of Fortune."

Though this winning doesn't rank among the highest Las Vegas slot jackpots, VitalVegas.com noted its unusual for a casino to disclose how many spins it took to get to the jackpot.

"Boom," the Las Vegas guide tweeted. "Bonus: First time we've ever seen a mention of how many spins a jackpot took."

More: Las Vegas resort fees: How a $25 room becomes a $65 room

More: Las Vegas: Cosmopolitan hotel to drop parking fees. Will others follow?