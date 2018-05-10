Zac Brown and his wife Shelly are parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer, 40, and the jewelry designer, 34, said this was a "difficult decision," in statements to People and Us Weekly Friday.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," the statement reads. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

The statement continued: "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture – love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

The pair wed in 2006 and share five children together: daughters Justice, 11; Lucy, 10; Georgia, 8; Joni, 7; and son Alexander, 4.

More: Justin Theroux breaks his silence on 'heartbreaking' split from Jennifer Aniston

More: Miranda Lambert reveals split from Evan Felker, says she's 'happily single'

Celeb splits of 2018: Tatum, Aniston and more
01 / 23
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum announced their separation on April 2 in a joint statement shared on Twitter. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
02 / 23
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan got together after they co-starred in 2006 dance movie 'Step Up.'
03 / 23
The Tatums married in 2009 and had a daughter, Everly, in 2013.
04 / 23
Theroux and Anison announced they were separating in a joint statement on Feb. 15.
05 / 23
"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement reads. "Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
06 / 23
Aniston and Theroux together in July 2017.
07 / 23
In February, Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki announced they were divorcing after 20 years together. The couple has a six-year-old son together, Bear Blu.
08 / 23
'The Crown' actress Claire Foy confirmed her separation from her husband of four years, Stephen Campbell-Moore, in a statement to Metro UK, saying they will "continue as great friends."
09 / 23
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane announced they were separating after 14 years of marriage in February.
10 / 23
Dane and Gayheart at the "Valentine's Day" premiere in 2010.
11 / 23
"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives," the couple said in a statement.
12 / 23
Dane and Gayheart in 2007.
13 / 23
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman ended their four-year relationship this year, with Silverman announcing that they split over the holidays in 2017.
14 / 23
"No fight," Silverman wrote on Twitter, attributing their split to their transatlantic long-distance relationship, with Sheen based in the U.K. and Silverman living in the U.S. "We just live in different countries and it got hard."
15 / 23
Silverman and Sheen at the 2014 Met Gala.
16 / 23
Silverman and Sheen on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2016.
17 / 23
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen and her real estate investor husband Scott Phillips announced they were separating after 13 years of marriage.
18 / 23
Bowen and Phillips in 2010.
19 / 23
Bowen and Phillips in 2011.
20 / 23
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff broke up after five years together, announcing the news in early January.
21 / 23
Dunham and Antonoff at Clive Davis' pre-Grammys party in 2017.
22 / 23
"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing, and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it, as beginnings and ends," Dunham said about the breakup in an Instagram Live session. "Things can be, 'You're a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean."
23 / 23
Dunham and Antonoff at the 2014 Emmys.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com