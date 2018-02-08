Penguins in Antarctica

Chris Michel

What's it like on one of Silversea's new super-pricey, super-curated Couture Collection tours? Now you can see for yourself right here at the USA TODAY Cruises hub.

USA TODAY Cruises recently received special access to a test run of one of the tours, and we'll be rolling out a three-part video series on the experience over the next few days.

Part 1 of the series, in the carousel above, offers an overview of the Couture Collection program, which is comprised of nine overland trips to some of the world's most remote, untouched and hard-to-access places. Destinations include the South Pole, the mountains of western Mongolia and the Australian Outback.

RELATED: Silversea unveils first cruise to all seven continents | Silversea ship cut in half to make way for new midsection | Silversea ship to circle South America

As can be seen in the video, Silversea is going all out with the trips. Ranging in length from five to 11 days, they include transportation by private helicopters as well as private jets. They also include luxury accommodations that sometimes are custom-built just for the trip.

Just a handful of spots are available on the tours, each of which initially will be offered just once or twice a year. The typical group size will be 12 or fewer people.

Fares range from $11,299 per person (for a six-day Namibia adventure) to $78,000 per person (for the South Pole trip, which is 10-nights long).

RELATED: New Silversea tour brings rare encounters in Mongolia

Photos: Exploring the far reaches of Mongolia with Silversea

RELATED: Inside the Silversea ship just reconfigured to sail to polar regions

First look: Inside Silversea Cruises' revamped Silver Cloud

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com