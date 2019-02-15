CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave Chappelle is known for his humor and wit.

Now, he's being recognized for his kindness and generosity.

A North Carolina couple claims they lost hundreds of dollars on Craigslist after trying to buy Dave Chappelle tickets and never hearing again from the seller, says CBS affiliate WBTV.

After hearing the story, Dave Chappelle himself decided to surprise the couple by hand-delivering tickets to their Valentine's Day dinner. He even chatted and took pictures with them.

“It’s good that people know always get your tickets from reliable sources and take any opportunity that’s presented to you to be kind, especially if it’s something easy to do," Chappelle said in an interview with WBTV.

Deidra and Eddie Dickens say they love the stand-up comedian and thought it would be great to get tickets for the Valentine's Day show. Deidra decided to buy tickets on Craigslist after missing the opportunity to buy them at the box office.

She was elated to find tickets to seats near the end of the row since her husband, Eddie is in a wheelchair. The Dickens decided to take another couple with them, buying four tickets from the seller, costing $500 in total.

“They were seats one through four so those would be great because I could put my husband in seat one at the end of an aisle and that kind of good stuff,” Deidra's mother explained.

The seller never sent tickets and stopped communicating with the couple immediately after the tickets were purchased.

“You have no empathy or goodness, or I don’t know, maybe no soul,” she told WBTV.

Deidra filed a police report and a fraud report to her credit card company.

The couple's mood changed as soon as they saw Chappelle strolling into the restaurant.

“Holy moly. Dave Chappelle handing us tickets to the show. I cannot even describe how I’m feeling right now,” Deidra exclaimed.

