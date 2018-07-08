A dead fetus was found inside an American Airlines plane Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Airport, New York media outlets report.

A cleaning crew discovered the fetus in the bathroom of a flight that arrived in New York from Charlotte, N.C., late Monday night, PIX11 reports.

Minutes before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that flights at Terminal B could be delayed "due to an out of service aircraft."

LaGuardia also responded to an upset Twitter user with further explanation: "We're delayed due to the medical needs of a customer."

American Airlines didn't provide any details on the incident, aside from saying there has been "no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation," NBC New York reports.

American Airlines flights at Terminal B may experience some delays due to an out of service aircraft. Please check with @AmericanAir before your departure. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

More: American Airlines flier removed from flight despite buying separate seat for her cello

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com