HILO, Hawaii — Norwegian Cruise Line is out with a new promotion that brings free and reduced-cost flights to Hawaii from more than three dozen U.S. cities.

Launched Thursday, the offer is available to customers who book a cruise on the line's Hawaii-based Pride of America.

Flights to and from the ship will be free to customers flying from San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento and Oakland in California as well as Portland, Oregon. Flights to the ship from 32 other U.S. gateways will range in price from $299 per person (for Los Angeles and San Francisco) to $799 per person (for Detroit; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Miami).

Flights to the ship from Vancouver, British Columbia also will be available as part of the promotion for $399 per person.

The promotion only is available to customers who opt for the one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay option that Norwegian offers with its Hawaii cruises. In addition, reservations must be made more than 66 days before sailing. Other restrictions apply.

Norwegian hasn't set an end date for the promotion but says it is capacity controlled and can be withdrawn at any time.

The promotion is aimed at boosting demand for Hawaii cruises, which flagged earlier this year after the massive eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. The eruption began in May and has only recently subsided.

"We had a little slowdown during that period," Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Andy Stuart said Tuesday at a tourism event in Hilo, Hawaii at which he announced the promotion was coming. "I would say demand now is similar to what it was before (the eruption began). But we had a period of time where business was below (normal), so that's a gap that you need to catch up."

The eruption initially disrupted Hawaii cruise itineraries and closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — the top tourist attraction in the Hawaiian Islands. But Hawaii cruise routings have been back to normal for several months and, as of late September, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is back open.

