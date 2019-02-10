SALIDA, Colo. — At least one structure has been damaged by the Decker Fire, which is now burning just 2 miles from Salida, according to an update Friday morning from the Rocky Mountain Incident Command team.

"There has been fire that has reached up to some of the structures," said Mark Giacoletto, incident commander for the Decker Fire. "We're right now investigating loss of structures.

Giacoletto said the sheriff is the official agency who reports numbers on structure loss, but that "right now it's been fairly minimal."

The fire grew to 5,824 acres as of Friday morning. It was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8 and was initially burning 9 miles south of Salida. It remained relatively small until strong winds Tuesday into Wednesday caused the fire to grow by nearly 1,700 acres.

It's continued to grow since then and is now burning just 2 miles south of Salida. It remains just 5% contained.

Friday will bring critical fire weather conditions with red flag warnings in effect. It's very likely the strong winds will ground aircraft and prevent them from being used as a resource, according to the incident command team.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for areas south of County Road 111 between County Road 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates. That includes:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estates

Fawn Ridge Estates

Mountain Vista Village

County Road 104 East to County Road 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek)

At least 110 homes are in that evacuation zone.

County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain because of the fire danger.

Evacuated residents can report to the Salida United Methodist Church at 228 E. 4th St. in Salida, which is a shelter being operated by the American Red Cross.

The evacuation center is a good place to get food, water and information. Meals will be served at the church on Thursday.

Large animals can be taken to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

Small animals can be taken to the Ark-Valley Humane Society at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.

Four firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue left Wednesday afternoon to assist with battling the fire, according to a tweet from the agency.

They could be at the fire for up to 14 days.

Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Operations Center (SEOC) transitioned to Level III operations to assist with support for the fire.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen for miles on Tuesday night as the blaze crested Methodist Mountain from the south.

Dry conditions continue to persist throughout Chaffee County, which prompted officials to enact a Stage 2 fire ban, which prohibits all open fires – including charcoal fires – and any type of open burning. The Sheriff's Office said deputies will strictly enforce the order and will cite violators.

