Travelers to Chicago should expect flight disruptions Monday after an intense line of storms moved through the region.

United, which is headquartered in Chicago and operates one of its busiest hubs at O’Hare, was waiving change fees for customers flying through that airport on Monday.

As of 8 a.m. Chicago time, more than 200 flights were running late at O’Hare, representing about 10% of the entire day’s schedule there, according to flight-tracking firm FlightAware. About 75 combined departures and arrivals – about 2% of Monday’s schedule – had been canceled as of the same time.

Those tallies could grow as storms continued to trek across the region. Additionally, the disruptions from Monday morning could linger – possibly into the afternoon – as O’Hare’s airlines worked to get schedules back on track.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

Across town at Chicago’s Midway Airport, operations were not affected as severely. About 30 combined arrivals and departures – about 4% of the day’s schedule – were canceled. About two dozen flights were listed as “late” as of 8 a.m. local time, according to FlightAware. Southwest is the dominant carrier at Midway, carrying more than 95% of passengers there.

Most other airports in the Midwest had only minimal disruptions, if any.

ARCHIVES: United's Boeing 747 farewell flight was one to remember

Scenes from United Airlines' final Boeing 747 flight United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service. 01 / 23 United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service. 01 / 23

IN PHOTOS: A look at United Airlines' Boeing 747 over the years

A look at United Airlines' Boeing 747 over the years A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 in an undated handout photo. 01 / 37 A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 in an undated handout photo. 01 / 37

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com