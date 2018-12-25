Delta Air Lines passengers got quite the scare on Christmas Eve when a Seattle-bound flight made an emergency landing on a small Alaskan Island.

"Delta apologizes for the delay to our customers after flight 128 from Beijing to Seattle diverted to Shemya, Alaska, due to a potential engine issue," Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda told USA TODAY.

Nearly 200 travelers were onboard when the flight made a sudden detour. "The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s top priority," the statement added. No injuries were reported.

"Delta dispatched an alternate aircraft to continue the flight to Seattle," Castaneda continued, and the airline sent technicians, customer service agents and a new crew to operate the aircraft.

One passenger took to Twitter to document that he is "still alive."

"We lost one engine, landed on a US air force base in Alaska in the middle of the ocean. Delta sent another plane from Seattle to pick us up, and after waiting for 12 hours we are finally on the flight back. What a great story to tell my grandchildren."

