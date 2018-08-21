WASHINGTON – Two months after President Donald Trump endorsed North Korea's pledge to denuclearize, a United Nations watchdog organization says there is no sign that Kim Jong Un's government has stopped its nuclear weapons activities.

A report from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency says "the continuation and further development" of North Korea's nuclear program is "cause for grave concern," according to news reports.

During a highly publicized summit June 12 in Singapore, Trump and Kim signed an agreement in which North Korea promised to terminate its nuclear weapons programs. Trump has frequently defended the agreement in the months since, and says he is likely to meet with Kim again soon.

"I stopped (North Korea’s) nuclear testing," Trump told Reuters in an interview Monday. "I stopped (North Korea’s) missile testing. Japan is thrilled. What’s going to happen? Who knows? We’re going to see."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Donald Trump thinks things are 'going well' with North Korea – others are skeptical

More: President Trump demands North Korea's Kim Jong Un live up to denuclearization agreement

Foreign policy analysts called the Trump-Kim agreement general at best. They pointed out that North Korea did not provide an inventory of its nuclear weapons programs, nor did it offer any system to verify any dismantling of those programs – points that the U.N. agency also made.