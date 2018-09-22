FEMA Administrator Brock Long, center, speaks to members of the media after briefing President Donald Trump on Hurricane Florence in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 11, 2018 in Washington.

Zach Gibson, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the head of the federal disaster response agency did use government vehicles without proper authorization, but will not lose his job over it.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William "Brock" Long had been under investigation by the Homeland Security Department's watchdog over travel to his home in Hickory, North Carolina. The news of the probe surfaced just as Hurricane Florence was striking the Carolinas.

Nielsen said Friday that she'd reviewed the watchdog's report. She said she has directed Long to reimburse the government. The report by the inspector general has not been made public.

Long said in a statement he took full responsibility for his actions and remains committed to helping the South recover. The House Oversight Committee is also looking into the allegations.

