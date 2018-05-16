People visit a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 19, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Credit: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The Florida deputy sheriff who drew outrage from his boss and President Trump for failing to confront a gunman who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland has begun collecting a lifetime pension of more than $100,000 per year.

Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Valentine's Day, began receiving his monthly check for $8,702.35 in April, the Florida Department of Management Services said in a statement.

"Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz verified that there were no charges filed against Mr. Peterson that would cause him to forfeit those benefits per Florida law," the statement said. It added the department would continue to monitor an ongoing state investigation into law enforcement's response to the assault.

Peterson rushed to the building, but stayed outside for about four minutes during the shooting and never went inside. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."

Trump described Peterson's behavior as "disgusting" and said the deputy "choked." But, he added, "you never know until you’re tested.”

Peterson, 55, started working for the sheriff's office in 1985. He spent the last nine years as the high school resource officer, appointed to keep the school and its students safe. He drew praise in performance reviews — for the period between February 2016 and February 2017, he was rated as exceeding expectations in skills such as critical thinking and decision-making.

In 2016, his annual salary was more than $75,600, with overtime pushing it to about $100,000. His pension is based on his years of service and the average of the five highest-paid years.

Peterson's lawyer said his client has been unfairly described as a "coward" for following protocol. Joseph A. DiRuzzo III said Peterson believed the shooting was underway outside the school, not inside.

"Allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," DiRuzzo said.

