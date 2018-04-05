WASHINGTON — While blasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller and rebuking new lawyer Rudy Giuliani, President Trump said Friday that the date and site have been picked for a summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, but he did not say what they are.

"We're having very substantive talks with North Korea," Trump said, including discussions of release of three Americans still imprisoned by Kim's government.

During a wide-ranging impromptu news gaggles at both the White House and Joint Base Andrews, Trump also:

-- Denied he is considering withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea as part of negotiations with Kim over his nuclear weapons program;

-- Suggested Mueller is biased because he "worked for Obama for eight years" as FBI director (though Mueller was first appointed by a Republican president, George W. Bush).

-- Denied he has lied about the circumstances behind a payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for silence about her claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump also said nice things about Giuliani, but suggested his new lawyer and the former New York City mayor needs to get his stories straight.

"Rudy is a great guy but he started a day ago,” Trump told reporters at the White House. "He’ll get his facts straight.”

Trump responded to questions after Giuliani offered somewhat confusing explanation of how the president wound up repaying private attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani has also talked about negotiations with Special Counsel Robert Mueller over possible presidential testimony in the Russia case.

Giuliani is "learning the subject matter and he’s going to be issuing a statement too but he is a great guy," Trump said. "He knows it’s a witch hunt, too."

The statement will include a timeline of what he knew about when about payments to Cohen in the Daniels matter, Trump said.

Trump once denied knowing that Cohen had paid off Daniels, but he and Giuliani acknowledged this week that the president has repaid Cohen the $130,000 as part of the attorney's retainer. Trump and aides said the president only recently learned the money was reimbursement for the Daniels payment.

Trump and Giuliani have described the various investigations of the administration as distractions from important issues, like North Korea.

The talks are designed to pressure Kim into giving up nuclear weapons, Trump said, and he disputed reports that they might include an offer by the U.S. to remove some of its troops stationed in South Korea — at least not right now.

While he said he would "like to save the money" in South Korea down the line, Trump said U.S. troops are "not on the table" for the Kim meeting.

