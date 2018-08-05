WASHINGTON — President Trump planned to abrogate the Iran nuclear agreement Tuesday by re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, a decision likely to anger allies who fear the prospect of a nuclear arms race in the heart of the Middle East.

Two sources said senior administration officials have begun informing Congressional leaders of their intent to remove the U.S from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the agreement as "insane," saying it gives Iran too much room to cheat, but in the past he has delayed steps that would effectively render it moot.

Hours before Trump's 2 p.m. Iran speech, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he didn't want to "tip my hand or reveal" the decision, but predicted that fellow critics of the deal would be pleased.

"I think that the American people can count on him to be true to his word that he’s not going to stand idly by on a deal that only at best postpones Iran’s nuclear weapons capability," Cotton told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump, meanwhile, spoke by phone with national leaders who support the agreement, including French President Emmanuel Macron; The New York Times reported that Trump informed Macron of his planned withdrawal.

Trump himself took to Twitter to taunt one of the architects of the deal, former secretary of State John Kerry, for his recent campaign to preserve it.

"John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it!" Trump tweeted. "Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!

In the run-up to Trump's announcement, a string of European leaders, lawmakers, and arms control officials implored Trump to stay within the agreement.

Killing it, they said, would only trigger nuclear weapons development by the Iranian regime, threatening a nuclear weapons race throughout the ever-volatile Middle East.

Marc Short, the White House legislative affairs director, declined to preview Trump's speech — "the president will make his own announcement" — but did bash Iran for what he called support of terrorism and threats toward Israel. “There’s no doubt," Short said, "that Iran has continued to cause a lot of problems across the Middle East."

In a public letter to Trump on Monday, a dozen Senate Democrats said unilateral withdrawal by the United States would create unforeseeable problems.

"Iran could either remain in the agreement and seek to isolate the United States from our closest partners, or resume its nuclear activities," said the Democratic letter. "Either scenario would be detrimental to our national security interests."

Others, including top Trump aides and congressional Republicans, urged the president to go ahead and terminate. They said sanctions relief has provided Iran the money necessary to build up a ballistic missile program and to finance fighters in rival countries.

"He should not hesitate to nix this flawed and dangerous agreement that is beyond fixing," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

In Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said his country will maintain engagement with the world regardless of Trump's decision.

“It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Rouhani said.

Hours before his Iran remarks, Trump spoke with one of the partners in the Iran agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other topics included U.S. trade disputes with China, as well as another major nuclear project: Trump's upcoming meeting with nuclear-armed North Korea Kim Jong Un. The phone call came hours after Xi met with Kim.

In previous months, Trump has refused to re-certify the Iran agreement, but has held off on a key move: Re-imposing economic sanctions on the Tehran regime.

Trump has said he wanted to give partners and lawmakers a chance to improve the deal in which the U.S. and allies pulled back sanctions as Iran gave up the mechanical means to make nuclear weapons.

Under the complex agreement signed by the Barack Obama administration and partners in 2015, the United States has granted waivers to a variety of previous sanctions on the regime.

Trump faces a Saturday deadline on a waiver for sanctions on Iran's central bank, a key part of Tehran's lucrative oil market. The decision on whether to continue granting this waiver figures to be a key part of Trump's remarks Tuesday.

There is a July deadline for a waiver on sanctions targeting Iranian businesses and individuals. It is not known whether Trump will address that waiver in his afternoon speech.

Kelsey Davenport, director of nonproliferation policy with the Arms Control Association, said Trump is threatening an agreement "that is verifiably blocking Iran’s pathways to nuclear weapons." Urging U.S. partners to somehow sustain the agreement, Davenport said breaching it "risks manufacturing a nuclear crisis that the international community cannot afford."

In earlier reviews of the Iran agreement, Trump's foreign policy team included officials who basically supported staying in the agreement, but seeking improvements to it.

That group included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, but they have left the administration.

Their replacements, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, have been much more critical of the agreement, one reason that many analyst believe Trump will take steps to void it.

After tweeting Monday to announce his Iran speech, Trump — who has spent much of hos president trying to undo Obama administration programs — attacked Kerry for speaking to foreign officials about somehow keeping the Iran agreement in place.

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” Trump said. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

