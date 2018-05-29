Political turmoil in Europe is again creating havoc with Americans' 401(k) balances.

Jitters about the makeup of Italy's next government and the possibility of a special election pitting Rome's current leadership against anti-establishment and anti-euro populists sparked a big drop in U.S. stocks Tuesday. Investors scurried into safe assets like U.S. government bonds.

In afternoon trading the Dow was 475 points,or 1.9%, lower as Wall Street reacted to the prospect of new elections in the eurozone's third-largest economy. Investors are worried about anti-euro political parties -- 5 Star Movement and Northern League -- gaining power in Italy, which could lead to a potential Italian exit from the 19-nation currency union.

Over the weekend, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella blocked the creation of a coalition government after he vetoed the choice of a well-known euro-skeptic as finance minister put forth by the opposition parties. New elections could take place as early as late summer or early fall.

"A forthcoming election is being viewed in the market as a referendum on eurozone membership," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "This is what has the market worried. Italy has long flirted with anti-eurozone sentiment."

An even bigger worry is if Italy were to pursue a path to exit the eurozone, it would put financial markets "on notice that other eurozone members would seek a divorce," Krosby adds.

Stocks were already dealing with the Federal Reserve's ongoing plans to boost interest rates to more normal levels and uncertainty related to the U.S. and North Korea summit.

More: ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following Roseanne Barr's racially-charged tweet

More: Starbucks' racial-bias training will be costly, but could pay off in the long run

More: Harley-Davidson workers say plant closure after tax cut is like a bad dream

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. U.S. stocks are opening lower, following sharp drops in Europe triggered by political uncertainty in Italy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ORG XMIT: NYRD106

Richard Drew, AP

The political uncertainty in Italy slammed Italian bank stocks and government bonds, and knocked the euro down by nearly 1% to a nearly one-year low vs. the dollar. Other countries that are considered economically weaker in Europe, like Portugal and Spain, also experienced losses in their debt, with their yields rising as their prices fell.

Worries spread to Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average was on track for its worst one-day drop since April 6 and bank stocks fell sharply. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF, which tracks a broad basket of U.S. bank stocks, fell 3.5%.

Money flowed into the safety of U.S. government bonds, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury falling to 2.81%, down from 2.93 Monday.

The higher borrowing costs in places like Italy could cause growth to slow in Europe, says Joe Quinlan, chief market strategist at U.S. Trust in New York. High expectations for corporate earnings could also be in jeopardy, he adds, if credit stress emerges in Europe and emerging markets. Those areas are already under pressure due to the recent strength in the U.S. dollar, which makes it more harder for emerging market countries to pay back the money they borrow in dollars.

"What's at risk," says Quinlan, "is the global synchronized economic expansion, which has been a tailwind to global earnings."

Tuesday's market turmoil, however, might not be as long-lasting as feared, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

"Although a major exit from the Eurozone, such as Italy leaving, would be a negative for the stability of markets, as long as the Eurozone remains in place – which I believe is likely – then markets should eventually return to normal," Zaccarelli said.

Stock markets around the globe are still getting support from strong business conditions. Despite the political turmoil in Italy, the economic recovery in the United States and around much of the world appears to be intact, Zaccarelli added.

Still, he warns, eventual crises all tend to start out small, so investors should keep an eye on developments.

"The Italian situation seems to be more of a temporary political problem and not something larger," he said "however, crises and contagion often start in a small way and then move in unpredictable ways, so some caution is warranted."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com