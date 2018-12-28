The stock market was trading higher in early trading Friday, continuing a recovery on Wall Street that has been characterized by wild trading and big gains that began the day after Christmas.

At 9:50 a.m. Dow Jones industrial average was up about 125 points.

Thursday, the blue chip stock gauge recovered from a decline of more than 600 points to finish 260 points higher, its biggest intraday reversal since the financial crisis. Yesterday’s wild ride follows the Dow’s first-ever daily gain of more than 1,000 points on Wednesday, which helped it avert its first official bear market, or 20 percent drop.

The stock market’s rebound the past few sessions after its worst Christmas Eve performance ever puts it on track for its first positive week of returns since the last week of November.

Wall Street pros say stocks were due for a bounce after the Dow fell more than 4,000 points in just 14 trading days, a violent decline that caused stocks to get severely oversold, drove valuations down to multi-year lows and caused fear among investors to spike to its highest level since the first market scare of 2018 back in February.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The stock market had a banner year overall, but there were plenty of big winners, and big losers, among individual U.S. companies in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ352

Richard Drew, AP

Trading on Wall Street has become extremely volatile on Wall Street in recent weeks, as investors navigate a slew of headwinds, ranging from fears of rising interest rates causing a recession, political discord in Washington, D.C. that has led to a government shutdown and persistent fears about slowing growth around the globe exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

More: Stock market: 19 stocks to buy next year

More: Economy's strengths in 2019: Strong job market, consumer spending and low inflation

More: A bear market still lurks despite this week's stock rally on the Dow

The swift turnaround in stocks the past few sessions enabled both the Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index to narrowly avoid closing down more than 20 percent from their recent highs and entering their first bear market since 2009.

Heading into Friday’s trading session, both the Dow, down 6.4 percent in 2018, and the S&P 500, off 6.9 percent this year, are on track for their worst performing year since 2008.

The good news is that after narrowly avoiding a bear market in the Christmas Eve rout, the S&P 500 starts the day down 15.1 percent on the year, which keeps it deep in correction territory but a far distance from a bear market.

Stocks got a lift in recent days due to strong holiday retail sales, which reduced concerns about the health of the consumer. Wall Street pros also say stocks were due for a rebound after relentless selling for weeks.

The stock market is also getting a lift from pension funds moving money into stocks to get their asset mixes back at the desired level after weeks of selling, as well as the end of year-end tax loss selling by investors looking to reduce their 2019 tax bills. President Donald Trump's statement that he still backs Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has also reduced anxiety on Wall Street.

For now, professional investors are debating whether the selling which engulfed stocks in the final month of the year, putting it on track for its worst December since 1931, has run its course – at least for the time being.