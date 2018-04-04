Sierra Price of Ponce de Leon, Fla. has the rare genetic disease disease, cystinosis. The patient group Good Days pays the premium and deductible for the Florida Blue insurance plan for the 15-year-old.

Family photo

Co-payment assistance groups, created to help patients with the increasingly higher price of drugs to treat medical conditions, are under investigation by federal authorities for possibly skewing the cost of health care to favor drug companies.

The investigations, noted by several drugmakers in their regulatory filings, are slowing contributions to at least two of these assistance groups, charities that sometimes pay top executives salaries of $300,000 or more.

Critics of these groups, such as Patients for Affordable Drugs founder David Mitchell, say they drive up the cost of health care by masking the price of drugs and forcing higher costs on the insurance companies that pass them along to consumers and employers. Co-payments are the part of drug bills that insurers require consumers to pay to make them aware of the true cost of medication and encourage them to seek cheaper alternatives such as generic medications.

The money to pay for the groups’ support of patients comes almost entirely from the drug companies themselves or other charities they fund.

"These groups are a marketing arm of pharma, and the fact that patients are caught in the middle of all this is disgusting," Mitchell says. "Patients shouldn't have to live month to month at the mercy of the drug companies."

Supporters include Leonard Rodgers, a Tempe, Ariz., patient with an incurable blood cancer. The groups Good Days has had his share of two drugs that have kept him alive and cost more than $200,000 a year.

“If I end up paying for this, I’d have to liquidate all my assets within five years,” said Rodgers, 80, who relies on Social Security and a modest income from non-profit charity work.

Leonard Rodgers, 80, of Tempe, Arizona, gets help with the cost of his expensive prescriptions from non-profit Good Days. He says he would be bankrupt in a couple of months if it wasn't for the financial assistance.

Tom Tingle, The Arizona Republic

Another group, Patient Services, was started by former pastor Dana Kuhn in 1989 to pay patients' insurance premiums. Kuhn, who has hemophilia and developed hepatitis C and HIV during a blood transfusion in the early 1980s, was struggling to pay for his own insurance at the time.

Now, however, Kuhn is making about $600,000 a year at a group that brought in $86 million last year to help 28,000 people pay for their medicine. The salary, he says, is justified because he was a CEO for 28 years and "we're really doing the work of the angels."

As he prepares to retire April 30, Kuhn, 65, is in Washington this week lobbying for legislation that would protect co-pay and premium assistance from insurers who have been prohibiting its use in plans purchased on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges. His story and that of the other groups in investigators' and insurers' cross-hairs illustrate a little-understood twist on how Washington really works.

Drugs could and should be cheaper for everyone, says Paul Kleutghen, a former pharmaceutical industry official who sold his last company to Novartis in 2003. Each $1 million industry donation that is used to help patients get high-priced drugs has the potential to generate up to $21 million for the drug company, according to a report last year from Citi Research, so "you cannot call that charity," Kleutghen says.



"There ought to be something called a moral compass for those companies who make the decision to price at such a high level," says Kleutghen, who now takes $750 worth of drugs a day for his blood cancer, multiple myeloma, which is one of the costliest forms of cancer. "If they really want to be charitable, they ought to give the drugs away for free to the poor and lower the prices for all."

Kickback concerns

The U.S. attorney in Massachusetts and the Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general have been investigating this insurance co-payment assistance for more than three years. Kuhn and Clorinda Walley, the president of Good Days, say the investigations have cast a pall over donations and forced them to shut down funding for drug co-pays for several diseases.

The fracas over drugmaker Mylan's Epipen prices nearly two years ago shows what's at stake. It took high-deductible health plans, which are supposed to make people smarter shoppers, to prompt public outrage over the skyrocketing cost of the allergy medicine injectors children needed for home and school. Congressional hearings, increased co-pay assistance and lower-priced alternatives soon followed.

Doug and Jackie Trapp of Muskego, Wisc. are shown during a break from Jackie's chemotherapy in November 2016. She has the incurable blood cancer multiple myeloma.

Family photo

"I understand the problem, but the solution is not to take it out on patients by taking away the help," says Jackie Trapp, a former Wisconsin high school teacher who also has multiple myeloma. "Someone has to have the guts to stand up to the pharmaceutical companies and to punish the people doing the wrong stuff."

Trapp, 53, became eligible for Medicare in February when she was approved for Social Security disability coverage. After she pays $5,000 out of pocket, she will have to pay 5% of all her medication costs and will need co-pay help.

It's illegal under federal "anti-kickback" law for drug companies to pay patients' Medicare drug co-pays, and any patient group that covers these co-pays can't steer consumers to their pharmaceutical donors' drugs. In December, the Justice Department reached a settlement agreement with drugmaker United Therapeutics (UT), which sells several drugs that treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The government accused UT of paying kickbacks to Medicare patients through a charity, Caring Voice Coalition (CVC), "that held itself out as an independent charitable foundation." The drugmaker paid $210 million to resolve the allegations, and the Justice Department rescinded an advisory opinion it issued CVC because the group "allowed its drug company donors to funnel money through CVC in potentially illegal ways that served the drug companies’ financial interests."

This practice, the HHS inspector general said in a statement, could harm patients, the government and taxpayers because people might take pricey drugs instead of cheaper ones.

"The government took these actions to protect the Medicare program and the taxpayers who fund it from schemes like these," the inspector general's office said.

The groups say they provide assistance to patients who contact them based on need and their prescriptions, not favoritism toward their donors.

Preaching about co-pays



When Kuhn got a "bad infusion" while hospitalized in the early 1980s, HIV was little understood. By the time doctors knew what was wrong with him, Kuhn had infected his wife. Fourteen months later in March 1987, she was dead.

Suddenly a single father with two preschool-age children, the Presbyterian minister needed a job that had insurance. He found one counseling people with chronic diseases after he showed up at the emergency room following a construction site injury.

As insurance premiums rose, his new type of parishioners were taking drastic steps to get coverage, including one couple who got divorced so the mother and child could go on Medicaid. Kuhn came up with the concept of premium assistance and first got specialty drugstores to fund it until he branched out into co-pay help funded by drugmakers when pricey multiple sclerosis drugs hit the market in the early 1990s.

Dana Kuhn, CEO of the copayment assistance group Patient Services, Inc., was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1983. Six years later, after his wife died, he founded the first patient assistance group.

Family photo

Without this, "people who make too much money to qualify for a free drug program have to deplete their savings or beg or borrow to afford their co-payments," says Kuhn. "Many of the stories are that people stop taking their drugs, their conditions become exacerbated so they go to emergency rooms where they can’t be denied their drug and can get stabilized for little or no money."

Then, Kuhn says, the cycle starts all over again.

The investigations have only made it worse, Kuhn and Walley say. PSI's funding was down 17% last year, and Walley says her funding is flat, but she had to slash the number of diseases supported. Two of the other groups under investigation say it hasn't had the same effect on them, however. HealthWell says it doubled the number of people it served last year to 90,000 and had a record year in donations. In a statement, the group attributed that to the "transparency and compliance" it has adhered to since it launched in 2003.

The Patient Access Network Foundation's contributions have remained constant at about $500 million for the past two years, says CEO Daniel Klein, but it has to shut down disease funds when they run out in the middle of a quarter or year, rather than to reliably get a new infusion when it's requested.

More:

How drug company money turned patient groups into 'cheerleaders for opioids'

Cancer patient, outraged by sky-high drug prices, organizes others to fight them

Pharma trade group helps fund patient fight against Medicare project

Kuhn says he also can't rely on getting additional money beyond what's approved in grants.

PANF received the most pharma funding of any patient assistance group in 2015, according to a new database by the non-profit Kaiser Health News (KHN) that includes 14 of 20 drug companies in the S&P 500. The analysis doesn't include all donations, every drug company or every patient group because KHN limited the scope of its analysis, and companies aren’t required to disclose their non-foundation giving. Drugmaker Celgene, which raised prices for its multiple myeloma drugs three times last year, refused to provide any information to KHN.

Kuhn blames the government, not the drug companies who back his group.

Dana Kuhn, CEO of Patient Services, Inc., founded the first patient assistance charity in 1989. He is retiring April 30, 2018.

Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY

Kuhn is no longer among "the poor, the widowed, the orphaned and the sick" he purports to help, and neither are his colleagues.

PSI vice president James Wood made $320,000, and six others made more than $100,000 each, according to 2016 federal tax filings. The median income in the ZIP code where PSI is based in Midlothian, Va., is $83,000.

Walley isn't either. She took over as president of Plano, Texas-based Good Days — then known as the Chronic Disease Fund — in 2014 after founder Michael Banigan was forced out after reports that CDF favored Questor Pharmaceuticals and conducted millions in business transactions with for-profit companies Banigan owned.

Walley, who never graduated from college and has suffered from ulcerative colitis for years, was hired by Banigan from a specialty pharmacy where she was a technician and later director of operations. She earned $273,000 in 2016, according to tax filings.

Clorinda Walley is president of the patient assistance group Good Days, formally known as the Chronic Disease Fund.

Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY

To Mitchell, who founded Patients for Affordable Drugs last year, that's just one of the examples of what's wrong with this system of paying for prescription drugs. Mitchell, who also has multiple myeloma, can afford his Medicare cost-sharing and helped fund his group along with the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, which donates to causes including drug pricing transparency.

"These people may have started out with a mission of service, but now they are making a great deal of money doing the bidding of drug corporations," he says.

Real people, problems

Rodgers, of Tempe, Ariz., says Good Days pays the travel costs for his 22-mile trip from his home to the Mayo Clinic in northeast Phoenix: “They pay just like a corporation would pay — a per-mile charge."

Good Days has encouraged him to tell others of his experience with the charitable organization, Rodgers says. It has paid for him and his wife to attend Good Days’ annual donor conference the past three years that has included appearances by celebrities including Jay Leno.

Rodgers concedes the life-saving medications are often too costly for many to afford without financial assistance. But he said drug companies must be reimbursed for the cost and risk of getting drugs approved.

“I am a little bit sympathetic with the drug companies,” Rodgers says. “People don’t appreciate the cost of research.”

Paul Kleutghen, a longtime drug company executive - for both brand-name and generic companies - is now retired and taking $750 a day worth of medications for his incurable blood cancer.

Courtesy of Paul Kleutghen

Kleutghen does. His first job was at pharma giant Pfizer, which gave more money to patient advocacy groups than any other drugmaker included in Kaiser Health News database. He also worked for years at a generic drug company. Pharma could easily lower prices considerably without impacting their profitability or investment in research and development, he says.

Some health plans and other critics argue curbing non-profits like PSI would force drugmakers to reduce prices or drive more patients to less-expensive generics and alternatives.

“It’s certainly worth greater transparency and disclosure about those programs to ensure that consumers are getting the value and aren’t nearly being directed to higher-cost drugs,” says Eric Linzer, CEO of New York Health Plan Association.

Good Days covers the $695 a month Florida Blue insurance premium and $10,000 annual deductible for Sierra Price, 15, who has the rare genetic disease cystinosis. Good Days has even pledged to cover what insurance doesn't cover for Price's kidney transplant this summer.

Sierra Price, who has a rare genetic disease that requires a costly medication, is shown with her brother Clay Price. The patient assistance group Good Days pays her monthly premium and annual deductible for her insurance.

Family photo

“When I tell you without Good Days, she dies, it’s the truth because we cannot financially keep her alive,” says Price's aunt, Hanna Boisselle, of Naples, Fla., who handles Price's insurance and medications.

The family learned about Good Days in 2013 from a sales representative for Raptor, which had just come out with Procysbi, which contains the only treatment that slows progression of cystinosis without the side effects of her previous drug, Good Days advised putting Sierra on Florida Blue insurance and said it could pay the premium.

Every year, Florida Blue tries to say Sierra doesn’t need the more expensive Procysbi, but Boiselle says Good Days helps with the fight.

Groups like hers "are the consumer's only voice," says Good Days' Walley, but they "don't have power" to influence high drug prices, she says.

"We don't think we're the answer, but patients don't really have any other alternative," agrees PANF's Klein.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com