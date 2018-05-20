Dune buggies never go out of style Bruce Meyers, inventor of the Meyers Manx, know to most as the Dune Buggy, stands next to the very first one he made. He and the car was on display at the Quial Motorsports Gathering. Celebrating it's 50th anniversary, Aug. 15, 2014. 01 / 14 Bruce Meyers, inventor of the Meyers Manx, know to most as the Dune Buggy, stands next to the very first one he made. He and the car was on display at the Quial Motorsports Gathering. Celebrating it's 50th anniversary, Aug. 15, 2014. 01 / 14

Casey Mears drives this dune buggy called the called the Black Widow in the desert at Dumont Sand Dunes north of Baker, Calif. Feb 28 2008. The buggy has a 700 horsepower engine and at the time it costs upward of $100,000.

With weather warming up across the country, it's dune buggy season.

Wherever you'll find a sand dune, or for that matter, just about any rutted trail popular with off roaders, you can expect to find a dune buggy.

A dune buggy generally means a bare-bones, open-air four-wheeling vehicle built on a platform like one from an old Volkswagen Beetle. But where did the dune buggy get its start?

Many trace it back to entrepreneur Bruce Meyers and the car he created more than 50 years ago called the Meyers Manx.

"I touched the chord that everyone responds to," said Meyers in a 2014 interview.. "It is so basic and so simple that it sort of thumbs its nose at convention."

Sold as kits to off-road enthusiasts,the dune buggy was an idea quickly replicated by imitators, making it a tougher business proposition for Meyers. But he did make motoring history.

"I had no idea I was setting the world on fire," says Meyers.

