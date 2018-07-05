You just never know where, when or about what Dwayne Johnson is going to express an opinion on social media.
Early Sunday morning, The Rock gave a classic response buried in the comment section of a story link tweeted by The Root — a story naturally dealing with controversial remarks made by DJ Khaled.
The story discussed an unearthed Khaled interview in which the producer said he doesn't perform oral sex, but expects it from his wife because there are "different rules for men."
Blink and you might have missed the Rampage star's classic comment (except for the 76,000 people who have liked the tweet).
And it was not explicit but let fans read between the lines.
"Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread," Johnson wrote.
More: Dwayne Johnson's newborn baby duty has put him on 'Team No-Sleep'
Yes, he even mastered the Twitter comment performance with that. Then he truly did leave the thread — leaving readers amused and adding more classic comments.