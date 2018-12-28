Dwayne Johnson is cherishing Christmas cuddles with his daughters.

The actor, 46, shared a sweet hug with daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 8 months, and shared the moment on Instagram Thursday.

In the photo, "This Rock" is beaming as he holds one girl in each arm in front of their Christmas tree.

"Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can," he captioned the photo.

"Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be."

He continued, "Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the 'help me' look on her face. Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine. "

