Eight Caribbean resorts with adults-only pools Dreams La Romana, Dominican Republic: On first glance, Dreams La Romana looks like a cheesy commercial for Caribbean getaways — you know, the ones where couples walk hand-in-hand on the beach and kids build castles in the sand. What makes this all-inclusive stand out, however, is that it lacks the overcrowded feel found at so many Dominican Republic resorts. It’s quiet and laid-back, even at full capacity, partially thanks to the fact that there are different sections of the hotel, including one for families and one for adults only. The relaxed vibe is especially apparent at the beach-facing infinity pool as well as at the adults-only pool for Preferred Club guests (there are other options for families with kids). Both have swim-up bars, but the infinity pool is not restricted to adults. That said, you’ll rarely see kids here, as they’ll likely be at the massive main pool, which has a volleyball net, hot tub, and inflatable iceberg to climb on. 01 / 08 Dreams La Romana, Dominican Republic: On first glance, Dreams La Romana looks like a cheesy commercial for Caribbean getaways — you know, the ones where couples walk hand-in-hand on the beach and kids build castles in the sand. What makes this all-inclusive stand out, however, is that it lacks the overcrowded feel found at so many Dominican Republic resorts. It’s quiet and laid-back, even at full capacity, partially thanks to the fact that there are different sections of the hotel, including one for families and one for adults only. The relaxed vibe is especially apparent at the beach-facing infinity pool as well as at the adults-only pool for Preferred Club guests (there are other options for families with kids). Both have swim-up bars, but the infinity pool is not restricted to adults. That said, you’ll rarely see kids here, as they’ll likely be at the massive main pool, which has a volleyball net, hot tub, and inflatable iceberg to climb on. 01 / 08

While some Caribbean resorts fall squarely in either the adults-only or kid-friendly section of a Venn diagram, others find their way in the overlapping slice, offering a little something for both groups. At the following eight Caribbean resorts, you’ll find amenities suited to families, as well as adults-only pools (and other designated areas) for all those times you want to take a dip and cool off without getting caught in the middle of a Marco Polo game.

Dreams La Romana, Dominican Republic

On first glance, Dreams La Romana looks like a cheesy commercial for Caribbean getaways — you know, the ones where couples walk hand-in-hand on the beach and kids build castles in the sand. What makes this all-inclusive stand out, however, is that it lacks the overcrowded feel found at so many Dominican Republic resorts. It’s quiet and laid-back, even at full capacity, partially thanks to the fact that there are different sections of the hotel, including one for families and one for adults only. The relaxed vibe is especially apparent at the beach-facing infinity pool as well as at the adults-only pool for Preferred Club guests (there are other options for families with kids). Both have swim-up bars, but the infinity pool is not restricted to adults. That said, you’ll rarely see kids here, as they’ll likely be at the massive main pool, which has a volleyball net, hot tub, and inflatable iceberg to climb on.

Best beaches in the Caribbean, 2018 edition Most of Puerto Rico’s beaches are open, including all of the sandy slivers in San Juan and Condado, the stylish tree-lined suburb just over the bridge from Old San Juan. 01 / 51 Most of Puerto Rico’s beaches are open, including all of the sandy slivers in San Juan and Condado, the stylish tree-lined suburb just over the bridge from Old San Juan. 01 / 51

Hotel Costa Verde, Costa Rica

If you stumble upon an airplane in the jungle, don’t worry -- you’re not on the set of “Lost,” you’re just at Hotel Costa Verde. Surrounded by thick jungle, the Boeing 727 you’re looking at has been converted into a luxury suite with bathrooms, a kitchen, and a porch with pretty views. But that’s not the property’s only draw. In addition to a prime location that borders Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Verde has large rooms with kitchenettes that attract families plus three swimming pools — one of which is for adults only, with a bar, sun loungers, umbrellas and top-notch views. There’s also an adults-only room block for grown-ups looking for peace and quiet.

Sea Breeze Beach Hotel, Barbados

Sea Breeze Beach Hotel lures families and couples in around equal measure. For the former, there’s a kids’ club, basketball court, and a small pool with a shallow section. Meanwhile, grown-ups will appreciate the tame ambience at the adults-only pool with ocean views, lounge chairs and umbrellas. Plus, a sun deck with hot tubs lies a few steps away. And the two beaches with non-motorized water sports plus several restaurants are amenities everyone will love, no matter the age.

Summer on sale at Caribbean resorts The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30 The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30

Tamarind by Elegant Hotels, Barbados

Thanks to dedicated areas for kids and adults kids, Tamarind is many things to many people — a family vacation resort, a couples retreat and a solo getaway. Little ones will stay occupied in the large kids’ club, while the spa pool — landscaped with potted plants and its own loungers and deck — is a quiet, adults-only option. There are also two other pools — one with great beach views and another with its own bar and lounge area — plus a picturesque, narrow beach with palm trees for relaxing in the shade. And while it’s not too large at 104 rooms, the layout (picture long, open-air hallways, green gardens and lots of space) ensures there’s plenty of privacy so you won’t have a run-in with screaming tots.

ClubHotel Riu Ocho Rios, Jamaica

One of Ocho Rios’ largest all-inclusives, this resort feels like a city unto itself. Multiple restaurants, a large private beach and two pools provide plenty of social space, though the atmosphere never rises to the level of spring-break rowdiness. For a considerably quieter vibe, though, head to the adults-only pool, which has a small swim-up bar. There’s even an adult-centric (though not adult-only) wing for those looking to escape the glut of kids. More action can be found at the main pool, which features a swim-up bar and volleyball nets. In other words, families, singles and couples will have little reason to venture beyond the property’s gates.

Best pools in the Caribbean, 2018 edition The first five-star to reopen after last year’s storms, Anguilla's Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa is back in business. On Shoal Bay Beach, the 65-key hotel sports two restaurants, four bars and the 300-year-old Thai House Spa that was brought to the island in the 1980s. 01 / 40 The first five-star to reopen after last year’s storms, Anguilla's Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa is back in business. On Shoal Bay Beach, the 65-key hotel sports two restaurants, four bars and the 300-year-old Thai House Spa that was brought to the island in the 1980s. 01 / 40

The Level at Melia Caribe Tropical, Dominican Republic

Adult-only and family-friendly sections mean this resort has broad appeal, catering to everyone from honeymooners to toddlers to groups of 70-somethings. The adults-only pool, for example, features a swim-up bar, volleyball net, hot tubs and lounge chairs. There’s even a smaller adults-only pool, plus adults-only rooms (some of which have whirlpool tubs). Just keep in mind that although it’s marketed as its own property, The Level is actually the exclusive enclave of the Melia Caribe Tropical resort. That said, guests do get perks like private check-in, large rooms and exclusive pool, beach and restaurant access.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Aruba

What do you get when you mix multiple crowd-pleasing restaurants and bars, a popular casino that stays open 24/7, a kids’ club, large meeting spaces, a striking pool with a swim-up bar, and access to a scenic beach? A hotel that does a solid job of catering to a diverse crowd, including couples, families and even business travelers. Lovebirds seeking privacy can opt for the Tradewinds Club (for an additional fee), which has its own adults-only pool and bar. Even better, the atmosphere remains pleasantly low-key, despite the many excellent amenities.

St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, St. Lucia

Travelers — both couples and families — seeking a convenient, all-inclusive experience will find exactly that at St. James’s Club Morgan Bay. Numerous bars and designated adult-only areas are nice features, while the kids’ club ensures guests with little ones in tow feel equally welcome. Topping off the dizzying array of amenities are a spa, fitness center, a decent beach and four pools: two free-form pools (one of which has a swim-up bar), a family pool with slides, and a scenic adults-only pool which has beautiful views from its hillside location.

Water parks at Caribbean resorts Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica: Families traveling with kids in tow need not worry about their little ones staying busy at this all-inclusive resort. With a kids’ camp, several pools, activities including breakfast with Sesame Street characters and an expansive water park, children will be entertained through and through. Speaking of the latter, the 18,000-square-foot water park is perfect for kids of all ages, with everything from 200-foot-long waterslides to a lazy river to a plunge pool. That’s not to say there’s nothing to entertain mom and dad. An onsite spa, candlelit dinner for two and swim-up bars — plus a location right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach — keep grown-ups happy as well. 01 / 12 Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica: Families traveling with kids in tow need not worry about their little ones staying busy at this all-inclusive resort. With a kids’ camp, several pools, activities including breakfast with Sesame Street characters and an expansive water park, children will be entertained through and through. Speaking of the latter, the 18,000-square-foot water park is perfect for kids of all ages, with everything from 200-foot-long waterslides to a lazy river to a plunge pool. That’s not to say there’s nothing to entertain mom and dad. An onsite spa, candlelit dinner for two and swim-up bars — plus a location right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach — keep grown-ups happy as well. 01 / 12

Oyster.com comprehensively visits, photographs, reviews and rates each hotel we feature.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com