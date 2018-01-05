She's not raging an Infinity War, but Elizabeth Olsen does have one request when it comes to her Scarlet Witch costume from the Avengers films. She'd like to be a little less on display.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset," the 29-year-old actress tells Elle of her superhero costume. "I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett (Johansson) does. I would like to cover up a bit.

"It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much," she continued. "But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so…oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.

More: 'Avengers: Infinity War': Why you shouldn't freak out about that death toll (spoilers!)

More: The Mothership podcast: Is superhero crossover 'Avengers: Infinity War' worth the hype?

More: 5 Marvel movies you should binge-watch before seeing 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch dons a corset in 'Captain America: Civil War.'

Zade Rosenthal

"But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in," Olsen added. "I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

One thing Olsen thinks Marvel is hitting the mark on is inclusivity.

“That’s why I like working with Marvel, because its almost like they’re not trying to slap anyone over the head with it, but they recognize that they have such a huge platform, and they’re using it to be as inclusive as they can with their storylines and representing the world," Olsen said. "That’s why (Black) Panther felt like such a huge thing in culture, and they’re aware of it, and their goal is to not make the same stories that have happened over and over and over again. I think that’s why the movies continue to be successful from a story and tone point of view.”

More: 'Avengers: Infinity War': How 6 cosmos-shattering scenes affect Marvel future (spoilers!)

More: 'Avengers: Infinity War': 'It's a great time to be a Chris' for Hemsworth and Pratt

More: 'Avengers: Infinity War' blows up the box office: Biggest opening weekend ever

Avengers assemble for 'Infinity War' world premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Tom Hiddleston attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios? Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney) ORG XMIT: 775139984 ORIG FILE ID: 950534226 01 / 50 HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Tom Hiddleston attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios? Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney) ORG XMIT: 775139984 ORIG FILE ID: 950534226 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com