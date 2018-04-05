Elon Musk is still amped up over some Wall Street skepticism regarding his Tesla electric car company's financial prospects.

Though he acknowledged he made a "foolish" mistake by being snippy with some Wall Street analysts.

Two days after he got testy with financial analysts who raised questions of a potential cash crunch that could put the brakes on Tesla's growth, the billionaire entrepreneur took to Twitter Friday and doubled down on his discontent.

First, he cautioned investors and Tesla fans to beware of a "tedious discussion" ahead.

Please ignore this thread unless you’re interested in a tedious discussion about Tesla stock — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Next, he said Tesla is a magnet for short-sellers, investors who bet that a company's stock value will fall, and profit if it does.

First, it’s important to know that Tesla is the most shorted (meaning most bet against) stock on the market & has been for a while https://t.co/srEp1tf6ZU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Then he offered his take on the financial motivations of two analysts he "ignored" during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. He characterized them as proponents of the "short seller thesis."

The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Musk took a new swipe at Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, who asked him during Wednesday's conference call about capital requirements for Tesla. After proclaiming that "boring questions are not cool. Next." during the call, he amplified his view during the tweet tirade.

Musk also had more to say about RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak, who questioned him during the conference call about the volume of buyer reservations for Tesla's Model 3 cars.

During the conference call, he snapped that "these questions are so dry. They're killing me." Via Twitter, Musk called the RBC inquiry "absurd," and said "roughly half a million reservations" for the Model 3 showed strong demand.

Reason RBC question about Model 3 demand is absurd is that Tesla has roughly half a million reservations, despite no advertising & no cars in showrooms. Even after reaching 5k/week production, it would take 2 years just to satisfy existing demand even if new sales dropped to 0. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Despite Musk's criticisms, Sacconaghi and Spak aren't short-sellers. Both have hold ratings on Tesla shares, CNBC reported Friday.

However, Spak lowered his price target on the company's stock to $280 from $305, streetinsider.com reported. Spak cited "an odd conference call that lacked answers to questions on investors' minds and overshadowed earnings."

Musk appeared to have second thoughts about the wisdom of brushing off analysts whose conclusions he challenges. "I should have answered their questions live. It was foolish of me to ignore them," he tweeted during a Friday exchange with another Twitter user.

Ending his other ranting, at least for now, Musk returned to a favorite topic — the flamethrowers his Boring tunneling and drilling firm marketed to thousands of eager buyers early this year.

He suggested the units could come in handy when Tesla beats analysts' predictions and gives short sellers the financial "burn of the century."

Oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.

In February, Musk said he'd sold all 20,000 of the $500 flamethrowers in just five days.

Musk's the-best-defense-is-a-good-offense strategy came amid Wall Street concern about a potential cash crunch at Tesla, worries that cast a shadow over the company before it reported its earnings results.

Tesla shares initially rose after the company reported a $567.9 million loss, in line with financial analysts' forecasts though higher than the previous quarter and above the same period last year.

After Musk's brush-offs during the conference call, Tesla shares fell in after-hours trading Wednesday and closed down more than 5% Thursday at $284.45 a share.

However, Musk's latest comments may have helped him achieve his aim. Tesla shares were up 1.2% at $287.86 in Friday morning trading.

To be continued.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

