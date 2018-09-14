Eminem isn't ready to stop firing shots at Machine Gun Kelly just yet.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, released another diss track about the fellow rapper Friday titled "Killshot."

Even the track's artwork threatens Kelly, whose real name is Richard Baker, with a gun-sight drawn over a depiction of the young rapper's face with the eyes crossed out in red X's.

"Shut the (expletive) up," Mathers starts the rap before insulting Baker's appearance.

"How you gonna name yourself after a (expletive) gun and have a man bun?" Mathers muses.

Mathers also talks directly about the beef that the two have said in the past weeks.

"Your reply got the crowd yellin' 'Oo' so before you die let's see who can out-petty who with your corny lines," he raps. "I'm 45 and I'm still out-selling you."

Story developing.

Feud explained: Why Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's rap beef is uniquely terrible

Famous feuds: 10 meaty celebrity beefs

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com