Eminem insists that much of the negative response to his "Revival" album "went beyond constructive criticism" – but it fueled him to create the surprise record he dropped two weeks ago.

“I’m not gonna lie, there's something inside me that is a little more happy when I’m angry," he tells Sway Calloway in a new interview published on his YouTube page. "As bad as it feels to be there, there’s a rush of it that I like because it inspires me to say something back.”

In his first interview since the unannounced Aug. 31 release of "Kamikaze," the Detroit rapper addresses the barrage of critiques fired at last December's "Revival," a personal, reflective album full of pop guests.

The interview clip that hit Tuesday night is billed as "Part 1" of a discussion with Sway, a longtime rap journalist and host on Em's Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM. It closes with a teaser to a follow-up video where Em will address his beef with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

"My man better chill," Eminem says of his reaction as MGK went after daughter Hailie.

The two have had issues since 2012 when MGK tweeted that Eminem's daughter was "hot as (expletive)," which he has since claimed resulted in him being blackballed in the industry. Eminem's daughter was 16 at the time.

Presumably, the second part of the interview will further reveal why Eminem went after Kelly. In a teaser clip, Eminem says: "So, that's not why I dissed him. The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. Now I'm in this (expletive) weird thing, because I'm like, 'I've got to answer this (expletive).'" The air date for Part 2 of the interview has not been announced.

"Revival" was released in December after an intense, weeks-long buildup – a move Eminem now seems to be second-guessing:

"The way the climate is now, if you give people enough time – ‘I’ve got an album coming out in two months' – you give people time to say: ‘Man, he better have a song like this or I ain’t (expletive) with it.'"

Hence the decision to drop "Kamikaze" without notice. The album debuted at No. 1, with first-week sales significantly greater than "Revival."

"Giving them no warning was the best thing to do," he says.

Eminem, 45, also takes stock of music in the social-media era.

"I remember a time in hip-hop when you had to be so different from the next person, or you were trash," he tells Sway. "There was a shift somewhere that happened, that if (your music) doesn’t sound like everything else, then it’s trash automatically."

Watch the first part of Eminem's interview with Sway below.

