SALIDA, Colo. — Mandatory evacuation issues have been issued for 110 homes near the Decker Fire after high winds and dry conditions caused the blaze to grow about 1,700 acres overnight, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

The now 3,900-acres blaze has been burning about nine miles south of Salida since Sept. 8. Evacuation orders are currently in place for areas South of County Road 111 between County Road 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates. That includes:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estates

Fawn Ridge Estates

Mountain Vista Village

County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain because of fire danger.

Deputies are going door to door in the evacuation areas to make sure residents received the notification and are evacuating. Evacuees are being asked to go to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds to check in for accountability and information. Large animals can be taken there as well.

Decker Fire Map

Inciweb

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen for miles on Tuesday night as the blaze crested Methodist Mountain from the south. A Red Flag warning remains in place for the fire area on Wednesday with 45 mph hours gusts possible.

Dry conditions continue to persist throughout Chaffee County, prompting officials to enact a Stage 2 fire ban, which prohibits all open fires – including charcoal fires – and any type of open burning. The sheriff's office said deputies will strictly enforce the order and will cite violators.

The Decker Fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8 in the Rio Grande and Pike-San Isabel national forests. It has since burned nearly 4,000 acres and is 5% contained, according to InciWeb.

