It's the burning question on Marvel fans' lips this weekend: Who lives or dies in Avengers: Infinity War?

Frankly, some of us don't really care. Shocking as it may seem, not everyone is enamored by Infinity Stones, actors named Chris and Black Widow's godawful wigs. Thankfully, kindred spirits, there are plenty of other movies you can see this weekend. And with the superhero juggernaut expected to pack theaters with potentially record-breaking box office, you should have no problem snagging tickets to these eclectic offerings:

John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe play a father and son who must stay silent to survive in box-office phenomenon 'A Quiet Place.'

If you don't like movie theater snacks: 'A Quiet Place'

Apparently, many audience members are too freaked out to eat popcorn during John Krasinski's mostly silent horror hit, in which he stars with real-life wife Emily Blunt as parents trying to protect their kids from sound-sensitive monsters. Come for the jump scares, stay for the lifelong fear of rusty nails this will undoubtedly inspire.

Now playing.

In Sebastián Lelio’s "Disobedience," Ronit (Rachel Weisz, left) returns to her close-knit Orthodox Jewish community for her father's funeral, where she reconnects with forbidden lover Esti (Rachel McAdams).

If you appreciate great acting: 'Disobedience'

You don't have to wait until Oscar season to see some knockout performances. Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams are captivating in this understated lesbian romance, playing repressed lovers in a strict Orthodox Jewish community who reconnect years later. Bonus points for its tasteful yet intensely erotic sex scene, which earned high praise at Toronto International Film Festival last fall.

In theaters Friday in New York and Los Angeles; goes nationwide May 18.

If you need a pick-me-up: 'I Feel Pretty'

Most of the conversation around this Amy Schumer vehicle has focused on the online backlash to its first trailer, in which an average woman knocks her head during a SoulCycle class and suddenly believes she's a supermodel. But USA TODAY's Erin Jensen had a much more upbeat reaction after seeing the film, leaving feeling "confident and capable."

Now playing.

If you're looking for something to MoviePass: 'Rampage'

There are better movies in theaters right now than this noisy, rock 'em, sock 'em video-game adaptation. But if you're keen to watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fight alongside a giant albino gorilla, then it's probably worth a super-cheap ticket with your MoviePass subscription.

Now playing.

Lisa (Leslie Mann, left), Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) and Mitchell (John Cena) infiltrate their daughters' prom party in "Blockers."

If you think high-school comedies need an upgrade: 'Blockers'

We'd never have believed you if you told us that the most subversive teen movie in years is one in which John Cena chugs a beer with his rear end. But this hilarious R-rated raunch fest — about three parents trying to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night — is refreshing in its messages of female empowerment and consent, and inclusion of gay characters.

Now playing.

Tormented hitman Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) is hired to rescue a kidnapped girl (Ekaterina Samsonov) in "You Were Never Really Here."

If you want to see Joaquin Phoenix kill people with a hammer: 'You Were Never Really Here'

The latest from Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin) is not for the faint of heart, following a suicidal military veteran who specializes in saving young girls from sex trafficking. But if you can stomach the dark subject matter and grisly violence, it features a haunting performance from Phoenix, who won best actor for the role at Cannes Film Festival.

Now playing.

If you're on a nostalgia high: 'Super Troopers 2'

You can't flip the channel without finding that yet another one of your favorite TV shows from the past 20 years has been rebooted. Same goes for movie theaters, where this crowdfunded sequel to the 2001 cult comedy has finally been released, reuniting its original stars to play hapless Vermont state troopers.

Now playing.

If pooches and politics are your jam: 'Isle of Dogs'

Wes Anderson has never had this much bite. The filmmaker brings his quirky, stylish sensibilities to this stop-motion, socially aware comedy about kids who lead a revolt against the government when dogs are banned from their near-dystopian Japanese city. Anderson stalwarts Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Jeff Goldblum all return to voice mangy mutts.

Now playing.

If horse movies make you ugly-cry: 'The Rider' and 'Lean on Pete'

That's right, equine lovers: There's not one, but two critically acclaimed dramas in theaters right now that center on boys and their horses, and will make you reach for the Kleenex. But that's roughly where the similarities end, as Pete is adapted from Willy Vlautin's 2010 best-selling novel, and stars Steve Buscemi and Chloë Sevigny, while Rider is a festival favorite featuring real people playing versions of themselves.

Now playing in select cities, expanding nationwide throughout May and June.

