WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration ordered faster inspections Wednesday for Boeing 737 aircraft, to ensure that the oldest fan blades in about 5,400 engines are inspected by June 30.

The change conforms with what the engine manufacturer, CFM International, which is jointly owned by GE Aviation and Safran, published last week to hasten inspections for engines with more than 20,000 flights.

Airlines are inspecting CFM56-7 engines after a Southwest Airlines engine explode during an April flight. A passenger died after she was pulled halfway through a broken window.

FAA said in a statement it was working with federal investigators, the manufacturer and European safety regulators to inspect engines with the highest number of flights soonest.

“The FAA is acting to ensure an extra measure of safety for fan blade performance in CFM56 engines,” the agency said in a statement.

More than 77,000 blades have been inspected so far, according to GE Aviation. With 24 blades in each engine, that means about 3,200 engines or more than 1,600 planes have been inspected.

FAA estimated that 3,716 engines would have to be inspected on U.S. planes. But the 737 is one of the most popular planes worldwide. Ultimately, 330,000 blades on 13,750 planes will be inspected, according to the manufacturer.

The inspections will cost U.S. airlines an estimated $631,720. If a fan blade is found dangerously worn, replacing it would cost an estimated $8,585, according to FAA.

None of the findings so far changed the manufacturer’s latest guidance for inspections, according to GE Aviation.

Federal investigations discovered cracks from wear and tear in the fan blade that failed in the Southwest flight, which hastened the need for inspections. CFM issued service bulletins for ultrasonic inspections of fan blades including:

♦March 2017: inspections for engines with 15,000 flights since the previous shop visit.

♦June 2017: inspections for specific fan blades, which could be mixed and matched among engines, with at least 20,000 flights.

♦April 20: inspections for CFM56-7B engines with at least 30,000 flights. Inspections of the 650 engines were to be completed by May 10. About 2,500 engines with 20,000 flights should be completed by the end of August. All of the engines should be inspected every 3,000 flights going forward.

♦May 10: prioritized inspections for about 5,400 engines with at least 20,000 flights by June 30. The remainder should be completed by Aug. 31.

Part of the reason for concern is that two Southwest engines failed in similar ways in two years, including one in August 2016. Engine debris tore a 5-inch-by-16-inch hole in the fuselage above the left wing, but didn't injure anyone inside the cabin.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into what caused the April accident could take another year to determine the cause and make recommendations.

But the manufacturer said the engines have functioned safely through 350 million flight hours since 1997.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com